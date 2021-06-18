Bombers Aaron Francis (left) and James Stewart look on during the round eight match against GWS. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has thrown its support behind Aaron Francis after the star defender took time away from the club to deal with his mental health.

Coach Ben Rutten said Francis is expected back at the Hangar next week.

"Frank's' going pretty well. He won't play this week due to personal reasons," Rutten said.

"He's hopefully going to return to the club next week, that's the plan.

"We're certainly very much supportive of Aaron and his journey through his mental health stuff.

"I think that's something he's really leading from example with that … his openness and honesty.

"We're certainly right behind him as a footy club and very much supportive of Aaron.

"We're expecting him back next week, but we'll have to just still wait and see."

Francis has previously taken time off to manage his mental health issues.

Meanwhile, Dylan Shiel continues his push for a surprise return from the knee injury he suffered in round two.

Dylan Shiel with his right knee strapped at an Essendon training session at the Hangar on June 18, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Shiel had an arthroscopy after tearing his meniscus and was only expected to miss 4-6 weeks, but that timeframe changed after more surgery was required and it was later thought his season was over.

Shiel's knee is still strapped but he trained with the main group on Friday.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Monday, it's been good news on the injury front for Essendon with Sam Draper, Devon Smith and Peter Wright all named in the extended squad to take on Hawthorn on Sunday.