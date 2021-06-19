Chad Wingard poses for a photograph during the Hawthorn 2021 Official Team Photo Day. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Chad Wingard has revealed the toll of the daily discrimination he faces as a First Nations Australian.

Speaking with AFL.com.au's Damien Barrett, Wingard shared a story of visiting a car dealership only to be ignored by the staff.

Despite no other customers being at the dealership when Wingard arrived, none of the three staff members approached Wingard to offer assistance.

"I wanted to see how long it would take," Wingard said.

"I sat there for an hour without getting acknowledged.

"There were five people [who arrived afterwards] that got served before me.

"I got to the car and I broke down."

Wingard said it was a regular occurrence.

"Jake Neade and I have gone to shops before... and they straight away asked us to empty our pockets like we were trying to steal something," he said.

"This is the stuff that happens everyday that you don't see.

"Nothing's going to change if people think this is acceptable."

>> LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW IN THE PODCAST BELOW

Episode summary

1.35 - Enough's enough and this new law coming through is a huge step

2.30 - We're oblivious if we think this is going to solve everything, but it's definitely going to make people accountable

3.50 - We have to support the person who is vilified first and foremost

6.20 - Every single day of their lives they have copped this

7.30 - The media has so much power and so much control. We need to use that power wisely

9.40 - I sat in a car yard for an hour before I was served and I broke down

12.00 - It's anger every single time. It's pure anger

14.30 - Chad's worry for when he has kids

17.00 - It's got to be we are moving together as one

19.00 - We were scared to speak up about Adam Goodes

22.25 - Aboriginal liaison officer a big help

25.00 - We always try to look out for the young ones and educate the club

28.30 - Chad's message to anyone who racially abuses him on social media

30.00 - Call it out!