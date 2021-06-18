ESSENDON has swung five changes for its trip to face Hawthorn in Launceston on Sunday.

Former best and fairest winner Devon Smith, ruckman Sam Draper and key forward Peter Wright are confirmed starters, with Andrew Phillips dropped among the five outs from their starting side in round 12.

Aaron Francis has taken time away to deal with his mental health, while Andrew McGrath (knee), David Zaharakis (hamstring) and Alec Waterman are injured.

James Cousins returns for the Hawks and will play alongside debutant Lachlan Bramble who was signed to the club's final list spot during the pre-season.

Last week's sub Josh Morris has again been named an emergency, while the suspended James Worpel and injured Harry Morrison (hamstring) go out.

Key forward Mitch Lewis hasn't been named despite clearing his 12-day concussion window after he was knocked out by a teammate in a training accident last Monday.

Sunday, June 20

Hawthorn v Essendon at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Cousins, L.Bramble

Out: H.Morrison (hamstring), J.Worpel (suspension), J.Morris (omitted)

New: Lachlan Bramble

Last week's sub: J.Morris (replaced H.Morrison)

ESSENDON

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, D.Smith, S.Draper, P.Wright, N.Cahill

Out: A.Phillips (omitted), P.Ambrose (omitted), A.McGrath (knee), D.Zaharakis (hamstring), A.Waterman (calf), A.Francis (managed)

Last week's sub: P.Ambrose (replaced A.McGrath)