Toby Greene of the Giants is placed on report following an incident with Nic Newman of the Blues during round 14. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round 14 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there was one further incident that required detailed explanation.

Charges Laid:

Mitch Robinson, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Misconduct against Tristan Xerri, North Melbourne, during the third quarter of the Round 14 match between North Melbourne and the Brisbane Lions, played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday, June 20, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Robbo and Xerri exchange interesting handball attempts Mitch Robinson and Tristan Xerri appear to hit each other instead of the footy

Toby Greene, GWS Giants, has been charged with Striking Nic Newman, Carlton, during the third quarter of the Round 14 match between the GWS Giants and Carlton, played at Giants Stadium on Saturday, June 20, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.





Greene on report for striking Giants superstar Toby Greene has been placed on report for this off-the-ball strike on Nic Newman

Incident assessed:

Contact between GWS Giants' Toby Greene and Umpire Jacob Mollison from the third quarter of Saturday’s match between the GWS Giants and Carlton was assessed. It was determined by the MRO that Greene’s actions did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.