In this episode ...
- The sleeping giant is not awake ... but it is turning
- Hot Cats make it five in a row, Lions next
- Joel Selwood, Toby Greene play on the edge, but we need to get these acts OUT of the game
- Pressure builds on Carlton and Gold Coast after disastrous losses
- Carlton players need to be in the 'review'
0:42 - 'The sleeping giant' of the competition hasn't awoken ... it has at least 'turned in its sleep'
2:34 - There's an argument to say Stringer is a better player at Essendon compared to the Bulldogs
3:23 - The Nick Hind story is not just a great Bombers story, but a great competition story
3:57 - Bombers still in the mix for finals
7:07 - Joel Selwood was immense in the dying moments and footy, as we know, is all about moments
8:27 - The fines are probably the right outcome but a better message would have been a suspension
9:09 - Some issues and behaviour with Toby Greene that will not go away
11:07 - Carlton had a week off, the Giants had a six day break - such a 'disappointing loss'
11:38 - 'They've dished up more of the same ... but 'worse of the same' - if there's such a thing
12:54 - Luke Sayers' review is perfectly understandable
13:50 - The players need to be part of the Carlton review. 'They're as much to blame as anyone'
15:00 - Same case with Gold Coast ... 'another season is gone before it meaningfully got started'