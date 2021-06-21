IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 14 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Geelong v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 26

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Cameron Guthrie 87 75% 20 77% Joel Selwood 106 82% 20 77% Esava Ratugolea 52 78% 18 69% Mark Blicavs 90 88% 14 54% Brandan Parfitt 98 73% 12 46% Quinton Narkle 50 54% 12 46% Patrick Dangerfield 82 78% 8 31%

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 6 (6), Tom Stewart 3 (3), Isaac Smith 2 (2), Joel Selwood 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Marcus Bontempelli 127 87% 23 88% Jack Macrae 105 85% 21 81% Tim English 60 82% 21 81% Tom Liberatore 110 79% 19 73% Caleb Daniel 109 79% 12 46% Josh Bruce 57 91% 5 19% Toby McLean 81 71% 3 12%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (3), Taylor Duryea 4 (4), Bailey Williams 2 (2).

Gold Coast Suns v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 20

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Zac Smith 49 75% 19 95% Touk Miller 122 81% 17 85% Noah Anderson 95 85% 11 55% Matt Rowell 64 79% 11 55% Brayden Fiorini 70 66% 6 30% Hugh Greenwood 103 66% 6 30% Sam Flanders 65 81% 3 15% David Swallow 22 15% 3 15% Izak Rankine 47 88% 3 15% Chris Burgess 57 76% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 5 (5), Jack Bowes 2 (2), Wil Powell 2 (0).

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Travis Boak 103 83% 18 90% Willem Drew 94 83% 16 80% Scott Lycett 80 81% 11 55% Ollie Wines 154 79% 11 55% Peter Ladhams 82 74% 9 45% Connor Rozee 91 95% 5 25% Sam Powell-Pepper 64 79% 4 20% Karl Amon 108 90% 3 15% Dan Houston 86 85% 2 10% Robbie Gray 36 34% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 2 (1), Trent McKenzie 2 (2), Aliir Aliir 1 (1), Ryan Burton 1 (1).

North Melbourne v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 19

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 108 78% 16 84% Todd Goldstein 78 85% 16 84% Ben Cunnington 106 85% 15 79% Tarryn Thomas 86 77% 12 63% Luke Davies-Uniacke 99 77% 7 37% Tom Powell 60 61% 7 37% Tristan Xerri 35 72% 3 16%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack ZIebell 8 (8), Aaron Hall 6 (5).

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Lachie Neale 111 87% 17 89% Oscar McInerney 83 90% 16 84% Jarryd Lyons 161 80% 13 68% Rhys Mathieson 79 66% 6 32% Deven Robertson 57 68% 6 32% Zac Bailey 99 85% 6 32% Hugh McCluggage 118 87% 5 26% Mitch Robinson 55 83% 4 21% Joe Daniher 60 98% 3 16%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 8 (8), Grant Birchall 1 (1).

GWS Giants v Carlton

Centre bounces: 28

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tim Taranto 145 85% 20 71% Jacob Hopper 103 81% 19 68% Callan Ward 49 81% 18 64% Matt Flynn 60 75% 17 61% Josh Kelly 102 85% 14 50% Kieren Briggs 62 65% 11 39% Tom Green 41 61% 6 21% Matt de Boer 103 82% 4 14% Toby Greene 109 87% 3 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 9 (7), Harry Perryman 3 (2).

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Patrick Cripps 85 87% 25 89% Marc Pittonet 86 84% 18 64% Paddy Dow 46 63% 15 54% Ed Curnow 58 82% 12 43% Sam Walsh 55 88% 12 43% Matthew Kennedy 110 84% 12 43% Tom De Koning 43 74% 10 36% Jack Martin 34 72% 6 21% Lachie Fogarty 49 67% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 2 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Zac Williams 1 (1).

Hawthorn v Essendon

Centre bounces: 27

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jonathon Ceglar 59 74% 21 78% Tom Mitchell 134 84% 20 74% Liam Shiels 57 77% 19 70% Jaeger O'Meara 121 90% 19 70% Jai Newcombe 27 71% 15 56% James Cousins 74 72% 6 22% Ben McEvoy 81 82% 6 22% Chad Wingard 72 85% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (1), Blake Hardwick 3 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1).

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Darcy Parish 84 81% 25 93% Sam Draper 83 81% 25 93% Zach Merrett 88 83% 24 89% Jake Stringer 136 84% 23 85% Kyle Langford 85 93% 7 26% Peter Wright 27 65% 2 7% Archie Perkins 18 74% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7), Mason Redman 4 (4), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).

