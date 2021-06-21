IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 14 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Geelong v Western Bulldogs
Centre bounces: 26
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
87
|
75%
|
20
|
77%
|
Joel Selwood
|
106
|
82%
|
20
|
77%
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
52
|
78%
|
18
|
69%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
90
|
88%
|
14
|
54%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
98
|
73%
|
12
|
46%
|
Quinton Narkle
|
50
|
54%
|
12
|
46%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
82
|
78%
|
8
|
31%
Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 6 (6), Tom Stewart 3 (3), Isaac Smith 2 (2), Joel Selwood 1 (1).
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
127
|
87%
|
23
|
88%
|
Jack Macrae
|
105
|
85%
|
21
|
81%
|
Tim English
|
60
|
82%
|
21
|
81%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
110
|
79%
|
19
|
73%
|
Caleb Daniel
|
109
|
79%
|
12
|
46%
|
Josh Bruce
|
57
|
91%
|
5
|
19%
|
Toby McLean
|
81
|
71%
|
3
|
12%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (3), Taylor Duryea 4 (4), Bailey Williams 2 (2).
Gold Coast Suns v Port Adelaide
Centre bounces: 20
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Zac Smith
|
49
|
75%
|
19
|
95%
|
Touk Miller
|
122
|
81%
|
17
|
85%
|
Noah Anderson
|
95
|
85%
|
11
|
55%
|
Matt Rowell
|
64
|
79%
|
11
|
55%
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
70
|
66%
|
6
|
30%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
103
|
66%
|
6
|
30%
|
Sam Flanders
|
65
|
81%
|
3
|
15%
|
David Swallow
|
22
|
15%
|
3
|
15%
|
Izak Rankine
|
47
|
88%
|
3
|
15%
|
Chris Burgess
|
57
|
76%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 5 (5), Jack Bowes 2 (2), Wil Powell 2 (0).
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Travis Boak
|
103
|
83%
|
18
|
90%
|
Willem Drew
|
94
|
83%
|
16
|
80%
|
Scott Lycett
|
80
|
81%
|
11
|
55%
|
Ollie Wines
|
154
|
79%
|
11
|
55%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
82
|
74%
|
9
|
45%
|
Connor Rozee
|
91
|
95%
|
5
|
25%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
64
|
79%
|
4
|
20%
|
Karl Amon
|
108
|
90%
|
3
|
15%
|
Dan Houston
|
86
|
85%
|
2
|
10%
|
Robbie Gray
|
36
|
34%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 2 (1), Trent McKenzie 2 (2), Aliir Aliir 1 (1), Ryan Burton 1 (1).
North Melbourne v Brisbane
Centre bounces: 19
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
108
|
78%
|
16
|
84%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
78
|
85%
|
16
|
84%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
106
|
85%
|
15
|
79%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
86
|
77%
|
12
|
63%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
99
|
77%
|
7
|
37%
|
Tom Powell
|
60
|
61%
|
7
|
37%
|
Tristan Xerri
|
35
|
72%
|
3
|
16%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack ZIebell 8 (8), Aaron Hall 6 (5).
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Lachie Neale
|
111
|
87%
|
17
|
89%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
83
|
90%
|
16
|
84%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
161
|
80%
|
13
|
68%
|
Rhys Mathieson
|
79
|
66%
|
6
|
32%
|
Deven Robertson
|
57
|
68%
|
6
|
32%
|
Zac Bailey
|
99
|
85%
|
6
|
32%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
118
|
87%
|
5
|
26%
|
Mitch Robinson
|
55
|
83%
|
4
|
21%
|
Joe Daniher
|
60
|
98%
|
3
|
16%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 8 (8), Grant Birchall 1 (1).
GWS Giants v Carlton
Centre bounces: 28
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tim Taranto
|
145
|
85%
|
20
|
71%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
103
|
81%
|
19
|
68%
|
Callan Ward
|
49
|
81%
|
18
|
64%
|
Matt Flynn
|
60
|
75%
|
17
|
61%
|
Josh Kelly
|
102
|
85%
|
14
|
50%
|
Kieren Briggs
|
62
|
65%
|
11
|
39%
|
Tom Green
|
41
|
61%
|
6
|
21%
|
Matt de Boer
|
103
|
82%
|
4
|
14%
|
Toby Greene
|
109
|
87%
|
3
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 9 (7), Harry Perryman 3 (2).
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
85
|
87%
|
25
|
89%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
86
|
84%
|
18
|
64%
|
Paddy Dow
|
46
|
63%
|
15
|
54%
|
Ed Curnow
|
58
|
82%
|
12
|
43%
|
Sam Walsh
|
55
|
88%
|
12
|
43%
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
110
|
84%
|
12
|
43%
|
Tom De Koning
|
43
|
74%
|
10
|
36%
|
Jack Martin
|
34
|
72%
|
6
|
21%
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
49
|
67%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 2 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Zac Williams 1 (1).
Hawthorn v Essendon
Centre bounces: 27
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
59
|
74%
|
21
|
78%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
134
|
84%
|
20
|
74%
|
Liam Shiels
|
57
|
77%
|
19
|
70%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
121
|
90%
|
19
|
70%
|
Jai Newcombe
|
27
|
71%
|
15
|
56%
|
James Cousins
|
74
|
72%
|
6
|
22%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
81
|
82%
|
6
|
22%
|
Chad Wingard
|
72
|
85%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (1), Blake Hardwick 3 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1).
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Darcy Parish
|
84
|
81%
|
25
|
93%
|
Sam Draper
|
83
|
81%
|
25
|
93%
|
Zach Merrett
|
88
|
83%
|
24
|
89%
|
Jake Stringer
|
136
|
84%
|
23
|
85%
|
Kyle Langford
|
85
|
93%
|
7
|
26%
|
Peter Wright
|
27
|
65%
|
2
|
7%
|
Archie Perkins
|
18
|
74%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7), Mason Redman 4 (4), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).
