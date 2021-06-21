IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 14 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

03:19 Mins
Published ago

The Traders' round 14 Fantasy wrap

The byes are finally over much to Calvin, Roy and Warnie's delight

Published ago

Geelong v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 26

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Cameron Guthrie

87

75%

20

77%

Joel Selwood

106

82%

20

77%

Esava Ratugolea

52

78%

18

69%

Mark Blicavs

90

88%

14

54%

Brandan Parfitt

98

73%

12

46%

Quinton Narkle

50

54%

12

46%

Patrick Dangerfield

82

78%

8

31%

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 6 (6), Tom Stewart 3 (3), Isaac Smith 2 (2), Joel Selwood 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Marcus Bontempelli

127

87%

23

88%

Jack Macrae

105

85%

21

81%

Tim English

60

82%

21

81%

Tom Liberatore

110

79%

19

73%

Caleb Daniel

109

79%

12

46%

Josh Bruce

57

91%

5

19%

Toby McLean

81

71%

3

12%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (3), Taylor Duryea 4 (4), Bailey Williams 2 (2).

Gold Coast Suns v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 20

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Zac Smith

49

75%

19

95%

Touk Miller

122

81%

17

85%

Noah Anderson

95

85%

11

55%

Matt Rowell

64

79%

11

55%

Brayden Fiorini

70

66%

6

30%

Hugh Greenwood

103

66%

6

30%

Sam Flanders

65

81%

3

15%

David Swallow

22

15%

3

15%

Izak Rankine

47

88%

3

15%

Chris Burgess

57

76%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 5 (5), Jack Bowes 2 (2), Wil Powell 2 (0).

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Travis Boak

103

83%

18

90%

Willem Drew

94

83%

16

80%

Scott Lycett

80

81%

11

55%

Ollie Wines

154

79%

11

55%

Peter Ladhams

82

74%

9

45%

Connor Rozee

91

95%

5

25%

Sam Powell-Pepper

64

79%

4

20%

Karl Amon

108

90%

3

15%

Dan Houston

86

85%

2

10%

Robbie Gray

36

34%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 2 (1), Trent McKenzie 2 (2), Aliir Aliir 1 (1), Ryan Burton 1 (1).

North Melbourne v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 19

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

108

78%

16

84%

Todd Goldstein

78

85%

16

84%

Ben Cunnington

106

85%

15

79%

Tarryn Thomas

86

77%

12

63%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

99

77%

7

37%

Tom Powell

60

61%

7

37%

Tristan Xerri

35

72%

3

16%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack ZIebell 8 (8), Aaron Hall 6 (5).

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Lachie Neale

111

87%

17

89%

Oscar McInerney

83

90%

16

84%

Jarryd Lyons

161

80%

13

68%

Rhys Mathieson

79

66%

6

32%

Deven Robertson

57

68%

6

32%

Zac Bailey

99

85%

6

32%

Hugh McCluggage

118

87%

5

26%

Mitch Robinson

55

83%

4

21%

Joe Daniher

60

98%

3

16%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 8 (8), Grant Birchall 1 (1).

GWS Giants v Carlton

Centre bounces: 28

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tim Taranto

145

85%

20

71%

Jacob Hopper

103

81%

19

68%

Callan Ward

49

81%

18

64%

Matt Flynn

60

75%

17

61%

Josh Kelly

102

85%

14

50%

Kieren Briggs

62

65%

11

39%

Tom Green

41

61%

6

21%

Matt de Boer

103

82%

4

14%

Toby Greene

109

87%

3

11%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 9 (7), Harry Perryman 3 (2).

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Patrick Cripps

85

87%

25

89%

Marc Pittonet

86

84%

18

64%

Paddy Dow

46

63%

15

54%

Ed Curnow

58

82%

12

43%

Sam Walsh

55

88%

12

43%

Matthew Kennedy

110

84%

12

43%

Tom De Koning

43

74%

10

36%

Jack Martin

34

72%

6

21%

Lachie Fogarty

49

67%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 2 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Zac Williams 1 (1).

Hawthorn v Essendon

Centre bounces: 27

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jonathon Ceglar

59

74%

21

78%

Tom Mitchell

134

84%

20

74%

Liam Shiels

57

77%

19

70%

Jaeger O'Meara

121

90%

19

70%

Jai Newcombe

27

71%

15

56%

James Cousins

74

72%

6

22%

Ben McEvoy

81

82%

6

22%

Chad Wingard

72

85%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (1), Blake Hardwick 3 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1).

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Darcy Parish

84

81%

25

93%

Sam Draper

83

81%

25

93%

Zach Merrett

88

83%

24

89%

Jake Stringer

136

84%

23

85%

Kyle Langford

85

93%

7

26%

Peter Wright

27

65%

2

7%

Archie Perkins

18

74%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7), Mason Redman 4 (4), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).

 

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.