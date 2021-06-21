Robbie Gray leaves the field after his 250th match against Gold Coast in round 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has been dealt a double blow with veteran Robbie Gray and youngster Lachie Jones set for stints on the sidelines.

Gray was subbed out of Saturday's win over Gold Coast at half-time after suffering a knee injury in his 250th match.

The 33-year-old will undergo surgery after scans revealed a tear to his medial ligament.

He is expected to miss the next eight weeks.

Injury heartbreak for milestone man Gray Robbie Gray has been forced off the ground in his 250th game following this knee concern

Meanwhile, Jones will be out of action for a month after suffering another hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old cult figure missed the start of the season with a hamstring problem and also missed multiple weeks with an ankle syndesmosis issue.