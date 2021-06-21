PORT Adelaide has been dealt a double blow with veteran Robbie Gray and youngster Lachie Jones set for stints on the sidelines.
Gray was subbed out of Saturday's win over Gold Coast at half-time after suffering a knee injury in his 250th match.
The 33-year-old will undergo surgery after scans revealed a tear to his medial ligament.
He is expected to miss the next eight weeks.
Meanwhile, Jones will be out of action for a month after suffering another hamstring injury.
The 19-year-old cult figure missed the start of the season with a hamstring problem and also missed multiple weeks with an ankle syndesmosis issue.