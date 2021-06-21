Dayne Zorko speaks to the media during a Brisbane training session at the Gabba on May 20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE skipper Dayne Zorko says he will continue to play "on the edge" as he returns from suspension for Thursday night's monster showdown with Geelong at the Gabba.

Zorko missed Saturday's 23-point win over North Melbourne after accepting a one-match ban for an off-the-ball incident with Melbourne's Tom McDonald in round 12.

Speaking on Monday, Zorko said he would not be changing the way he plays.

"Incidents like that happen in football all the time," he said. "It was an accident, certainly wasn't any intention behind it. Every player wants to play on the edge, and at times you cross that line and you get found out unfortunately.

"That was the case that happened to me against Melbourne, but I'm really excited to be back."

Zorko said Brisbane had to play with an edge against Geelong, a team that humbled the Lions when they last met in last year's preliminary final.

He said every team was trying to "push their limits" and Brisbane was no different.

"There was certainly questions at the start of the year how close we played to that line and I think we've answered that at times this year.

"We know Geelong is going to bring that, they have for a number of years, and we need to match them in that area."

Brisbane is currently sitting inside the top four on percentage, but have lost all three matches to the teams above them – Melbourne, the Cats (by a heartbreaking point), and the Western Bulldogs.

Zorko said his team had learnt a lot from its round two loss against Chris Scott's team, where Zac Bailey was controversially denied a chance to win the game late following an umpiring error (watch it in the player below).

"We learnt a lot and I thought we showed signs of that in that round two clash with them, but once again we weren't able to execute for four quarters.

"We'd like to see ourselves up contending with those teams.

"We need to beat those guys, they're above us, we need to beat them, and it's a great opportunity Thursday night."