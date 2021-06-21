The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday game of Round 14 has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charge Laid:

Daniel Howe, Hawthorn, has been charged with Forceful Front-On Contact against Harrison Jones, Essendon, during the first quarter of the Round 14 match between Hawthorn and Essendon, played at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.