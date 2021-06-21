Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WILL we see Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in 2021?

The No.1 pick at the Western Bulldogs hasn't been sighted at AFL level this season and is one of 10 first-round picks from last year who are yet to debut.

This week's episode of AFL Exchange discusses which ones will we see break through this season and who will be made to wait until 2022?

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news out of round 14 – and some of the not so big.

In this episode...

2:50 – Who wins this week's blockbuster between Brisbane and Geelong?

6:00 – Will David Teague be coaching Carlton next year?

11:00 – This week's NAB AFL Rising Star is announced.

14:00 – Where will clubs who were chasing Zach Merrett centre their focus now?

19:00 – What can fix Gold Coast's woes? The guys give their take on the out-of-form Suns.

21:30 – How will West Coast approach this year's trade period with its hands tied?

25:15 – One of our favourite segments 'Things That Should Happen' is back.

28:40 – Which first-year draftees could be shaping for late-season debuts.

30:40 – Greater Western Sydney young star Tom Green joins the show to chat about his start to the season and his rising Twitter profile.

39:10 – The team discuss the Swans' list build and what they need next.