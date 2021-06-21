AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on footy's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Lions' have chips on their shoulders - here's their chance to prove they can handle big-bodied Cats

- Willie Rioli's impressive training return ('they will pick him') as Eagles begin their run for finals

- Cripps and Weitering's support for David Teague - enough talk, let's walk.

- Robert Harvey's first first game as the main man - he has clear air for the rest of the season

In this episode ...

0:41 - 'The heavyweight bout of the 2021 home and away season'

0:53 - 'They both have chips on their shoulders ... a lot to prove'

1:31 - The Lions were 'robbed' in round two

4:45 'Zac Bailey's emergence ... is something to behold'

8:30 - Willie Rioli returns to the Eagles in sparkling touch

8:55 - He's very lucky that it his ban 'wasn't double', however

10:15 - If Willie is fit, 'they will pick him'

12:38 - Why put Cripps and Weitering in front of the media on Monday?

13:08 - 'They said exactly what you knew they were going to say'

14:06 - If they are really behind David Teague, they need to show it against the Crows

15:20 – Why Collingwood 'has clear air for the rest of the season