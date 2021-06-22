Richmond's Tom Lynch celebrates a goal against the Western Bulldogs at the MCG in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

DON'T write off Richmond's top-four chances just yet.

With key senior players like Dion Prestia, David Astbury, Tom Lynch and Toby Nankervis on the cusp of returning from injury, the Tigers will also be boosted by the easiest run-in of any side in the competition over the next nine weeks.

According to Champion Data's strength of schedule statistics, Richmond's remaining fixture after its bye week is 7.4 points per game easier than the AFL average – clearly the most routine of any team in the League.

LADDER PREDICTOR See who could still make the top eight

The Tigers play just two top-eight sides for the remainder of the year – Brisbane and Geelong in successive weeks in July – while the reigning premiers also enjoy six of their final nine matches at the MCG.

It's a timely run-in for Richmond, which had its advantage inside the AFL's top eight slashed to just two points by Greater Western Sydney last Saturday night. The Tigers remain two games, plus percentage, from securing a double-chance inside the top four.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFL Exchange: Eagles trade plans, can the Suns be fixed? Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey ask and answer all of the big questions after round 14

Elsewhere, there is some much-needed good news for Carlton and its under-pressure coach David Teague. The Blues have the second easiest run-in, playing just two more top-eight sides for the remainder of the year.

The headaches are likely to continue for Hawthorn and St Kilda, though. The Hawks have the hardest final nine matches, with their fixture 7.0 points per game tougher than the AFL average.

Currently sitting second-bottom on the ladder, Hawthorn still has five more games against top-eight teams remaining on its fixture and also plays four of its final nine matches at interstate venues.

St Kilda, still an outside chance of making an unlikely finals push having dropped two games and percentage from a finals position, has the second-hardest remaining fixture in the League and is due to play six more top-eight teams.

HOW HARD IS YOUR TEAM'S RUN HOME?

CLUB FIXTURE DIFFICULTY

(R15-23) RANK Hawthorn +7.0 1 St Kilda +5.4 2 North Melbourne +4.1 3 Gold Coast Suns +3.8 4 GWS Giants +3.5 5 Melbourne +3.4 6 Adelaide Crows +3.3 7 Essendon +0.5 8 Fremantle +0.2 9 Collingwood -0.5 10 West Coast Eagles -0.9 11 Port Adelaide -1.3 12 Sydney Swans -2.7 13 Western Bulldogs -3.1 14 Geelong Cats -3.2 15 Brisbane Lions -5.1 16 Carlton -7.1 17 Richmond -7.4 18

* Ranking indicates hardest-to-easiest.