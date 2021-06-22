IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge day in football.
- The AFL's 2021 strategy for COVID
- The hope for reduced crowds in Melbourne this weekend
- The financial impact the pandemic is having on clubs
- The quite coach: A look at Robert Harvey's media persona
- The run home: The hardest and the easiest draw revealed
In this episode ...
0:49 - 'Uncertainty does stretch through the entire competition'
1:17 - 'We sit here on this Wednesday morning ... not knowing, where and how round 16 looks'
1:43 - 'It's a miracle we've got to this round 15 stage without greater problems'
3:25 - Hope for 25,000 at venues in Melbourne
9:41 - Robert Harvey has been someone who has never sought media
10:19 - 'You have to pitch yourself, as much as you want others to do the pitching for you'
10:50 - 'He's coming into it without having the skill-set that so many others have sought to have at a very early age in the AFL system ... he's never wanted it, he's never acquired it'
11:43 - 'He let his footy do the talking ... he led by example, I imagine he'd be much the same as a coach'
14:10 - 'Do you expect him to be a real candidate for the coaching job?'
15:01 - The easiest run home revealed ... and the hardest