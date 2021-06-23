ST KILDA forward Tim Membrey will return to face reigning premiers Richmond on Friday night despite missing main training on Wednesday with his wife in labour.

Membrey joins Seb Ross and Rowan Marshall as confirmed additions to the side that lost to Adelaide before the bye to slump to 5-8.

"I actually went out for dinner with Tim last night and said, 'What's going on, can you hurry this process up a little bit'," coach Brett Ratten said with a laugh on Wednesday.

"Then this morning we were about to go into a meeting and (the) phone went off and it's finally happening. They're at Sandy (Sandringham) Hospital now and hopefully everything's going smooth and I think there's a baby on the way.

"He might have to go for a bit more of a run tomorrow, but he's done a heap of work when he was back in Melbourne anyway so he's fine."

St Kilda's Tim Membrey celebrates a goal against Sydney in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Membrey returned home to Victoria ahead of the loss to the Crows to be with his pregnant partner along with Ross who was cleared to support his wife after recently welcoming twins.

Ratten conceded Marshall would have his minutes monitored against the Tigers in his first game since round nine following surgery to repair an ongoing foot complaint.

"We've got roughly a threshold, but we think we can do that with just some smart rotations and where he starts (on the ground). If we go over, we go over, that's part of the game, but we're pretty comfortable we'll get to where we want to."

"I think it's not just what that combination (Marshall and Paddy Ryder) do in the ruck, but what 'Ro' and Paddy can do for Max as well.

"That helps our structure in front of the ball and makes us more threatening and it brings (Jack) Higgins and (Dan) Butler and these types into the game which is critical."

St Kilda's Seb Ross in action against Sydney in round 12, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Ratten said Marshall will also help address the deficiency around the contest that was exposed in his and Ryder's absence in the 86-point round five thumping against the Tigers.

The Saints will be without Hunter Clark after surgery to repair his jaw, however Ratten was confident wingman Jack Billings would be fit to play despite leaving the track after twisting his knee on Wednesday.

Midfielder Zak Jones had a session on the outside oval as he eyes a return from a quad injury in round 17, while James Frawley trained with the main group, albeit with a fluro cap to identify no contact from teammates due to a shoulder complaint.

Ratten added the Saints had put an "emphasis" on communication after a mid-season honesty session to address the poor start to the campaign.