Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe is helped off the field after injuring his shoulder in R12 against the Bulldogs. Picture: Getty Images

TWO-TIME Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe will do his best doctor's impersonation when he decides whether he's fit to play in Saturday's clash with Collingwood at Marvel Stadium.

Fyfe dislocated his right shoulder during the club's round 12 loss to the Western Bulldogs on June 6, ruling him out of the win against Gold Coast the following week.

Last week's bye gave Fyfe more time to recover, but he's still no guarantee to face the Magpies.

Dockers coach Justin Longmuir says if Fyfe can get through Wednesday's training session he will leave the decision in the hands of the skipper.

"The doc's ticked him off from a structural point of view and a strength point of view, it's really up to him whether he can play or not," Longmuir said.

"He's getting better every day. We'll be driven by him and how he's feeling.

"He's had these injuries before and he's been able to play with injuries before, so we'll be guided by him.

"Today's session will be pretty important, not only to see if his shoulder gets through, but give him confidence. We're hopeful, but not by any stretch (is he) over the line.

"If he says he's right after training and if he feels really confident then I'll pick him."

Fremantle could make up to five changes as it welcomes back a host of key players.

Defender Nathan Wilson is available after serving his one-match ban, while key back Griffin Logue (concussion), spearhead Matt Taberner (ankle) and small forward Sam Switkowski (hamstring) are all expected to be passed fit.

Collingwood is set to be bolstered by the return of ruckman Brodie Grundy (neck), while vice-captain Taylor Adams is a chance to play after recovering from a knee injury.

The Magpies will be without suspended forward Jordan De Goey and star defender Darcy Moore, who could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Fremantle defender Brennan Cox has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery, but Longmuir is hopeful fellow key back Joel Hamling (ankle) will return this year.

"I feel he's made real good progress, especially in the last two weeks," Longmuir said of Hamling, who has been sidelined since round one.

"He's joined main training. He's trending in the right direction.

"We're holding out hope he will make a return at some stage later in the season."