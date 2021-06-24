BRISBANE has made a late change for Thursday night's blockbuster against Geelong, replacing an ill Grant Birchall with young defender Jack Payne.

Payne will bolster the Lions' key defence alongside Harris Andrews and Marcus Adams as they prepare to take on red-hot Cats trio Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron and Gary Rohan.

LIONS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

The 21-year-old was also a late replacement when the teams met in last year's preliminary final when he came in for Darcy Gardiner.

Payne has recently returned from a long layoff with a foot injury, playing his first VFL game back last week.

Rhys Mathieson will start as the sub, while Quinton Narkle will be the Cats' extra man if they need.

Brisbane has only beaten Geelong once since 2013, but could the hoodoo be broken tonight?

Despite their rapid ascension up the ladder in recent years, the Lions still struggle against the Cats, with the most recent meeting in round two ending in heartbreak for Brisbane in the dying minutes.

The Lions will be looking for redemption, and perhaps also revenge after being denied a Grand Final spot by Geelong in 2020.

Brisbane is enjoying yet another promising season under Chris Fagan, and sit in fourth spot with a 9-4 record, while the third-placed Cats have won six on the trot, and will be looking to continue their march up the ladder.

The Lions will welcome back captain Dayne Zorko after a one-match suspension, while Lachie Henderson is back for the Cats.

Geelong defender Tom Stewart will celebrate his 100th AFL game, and is on track for his third All-Australian blazer in five years.

Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Grant Birchall replaced in selected side by Jack Payne

MEDICAL SUBS

Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson

Geelong: Quinton Narkle