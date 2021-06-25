BROUGHT TO YOU BYNAB

CLUB recruiters will descend on GMHBA Stadium on Saturday to track the 'futures' market when Vic Metro and Vic Country kick off the NAB AFL U17 Championships from 11.30am AEST.

There will be plenty of impressive bloodlines to follow, too, with father-son prospects Will Ashcroft and Cooper Harvey getting their chance to impress AFL scouts.

Ashcroft, the son of Brisbane great Marcus, is eligible to join the Lions next year and the exciting midfielder has already emerged as a contender for the No.1 pick.

>> SEE THE FULL SQUADS AND FIXTURE BELOW

He will be joined in the Vic Metro line-up by Harvey, the son of North Melbourne champion and all-time games record holder Brent, while Alwyn Davey jnr, the son of Bombers small forward Alwyn, has also been named in the squad. 

The watch on next year's draft class has grown in importance as clubs deal future draft picks in trades. 

NAB AFL UNDER-17s FIXTURE

Saturday, June 26 
Vic Metro v Vic Country, GMHBA Stadium, 11.30am

Monday, July 5
Queensland v Tasmania, Bond University, 11am
Northern Territory v NSW/ACT, Bond University, 1.30pm

Tuesday, July 6
Vic Metro v South Australia, Metricon Stadium, 10am
Western Australia v Vic Country, Metricon Stadium, 12.15pm

Thursday, July 8
Loser Division 2 v Loser Division 2, Metricon Stadium, 9.30am
Winner Division 2 v Winner Division 2, 11.45am

Friday, July 9
Western Australia v Vic Metro, Southport, 9.30am
South Australia v Vic Country, Southport, 11.45am

VIC COUNTRY UNDER-17 SQUAD

1

Jacob

Konstanty

2

Jack

O'Sullivan

3

Will 

Baker

4

Jaxon 

Binns

5

Oliver

Hollands

6

Noah

Long

7

Max

Clohesy

8

Sam

Frangalas

9

Cooper

Vickery

10

Mitch

Szybkowski

11

Jhye

Clark

12

Vincent

Huf

13

Zane

Duursma

14

Jonti

Schuback

15

Henry

Hustwaite

16

Harley

Reid

17

Ted

Clohesy

18

George

Stevens

19

Xavier

Muhor

21

Will 

Parkhouse

22

Ned

Moodie

23

James

Van Es

24

Brayden 

George

25

Felix

Fogarty

26

Aaron

Cadman

27

Jess

McManus

28

Olivier

Northam

29

Joshua

Tweedale

30

Harvey

Howe

 

VIC METRO UNDER-17 SQUAD

1

Will

Ashcroft

2

Blake

Drury

3

Darcy

Edmends

4

Will

Elliott

5

Zac 

Greeves

6

Cooper

Harvey

7

Lewis

Hayes

8

Matthew

Jefferson

9

Christian

Mardini

10

Archie

Roberts

11

Harry

Sheezel

12

George

Wardlaw

13

Nick

Watson

14

Nicholas

Mclarty

15

Hudson

O'Keefe

16

Dane

Harvey

17

Tommy

Warner

18

Ben

Hempel

19

Cam

Mackenzie

20

Mitchell

Rowe

21

Luke

Teal

22

Elijah

Tsatas

23

Paul

Pascu

24

Lachlan 

Reidy

25

Kai

Windsor

26

Hayden 

Smith

27

Cameron

Kizan

28

Deacon

Kalpakis
 

Matthew

Payne
 

Jackson

McMenamin
 

Callum

Verrell
 

Alwyn

Davey

