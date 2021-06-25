THE REMAINDER of Jarman Impey's season is in doubt after scans revealed the severity of a nasty ankle injury that will require surgery. 

The 25-year-old landed on a teammate's foot in a marking contest at training on Thursday before he was taken for further assessment. 

He was informed he had suffered a fracture to his ankle and medial ligament damage that will rule him out for a significant period. 

It is a further blow for Impey who had regained his best form in recent weeks after a delayed 2020 coming off an ACL injury sustained in late 2019.

Impey has a contract with the Hawks until 2023.

It comes after the Hawks confirmed prized No.6 draft pick Denver Grainger-Barras would make his debut against the Giants on Sunday.

The key defender suffered a knee injury earlier this year but has won his way into the side after a strong return at VFL after a competition hiatus last week.

Shaun Burgoyne will start as the sub against the Giants, which will be his 399th career game.