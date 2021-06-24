Brad Crouch celebrates a goal during the round 13 match between St Kilda and Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium on June 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

TEAMS have dropped and with the bye rounds a thing of the past… Fantasy is back to normal.

Collingwood welcome back Brodie Grundy (RUC, $798,000) who has spent three weeks on the sidelines with a neck injury. Grundy has a break-even of 141 and will come back on fire against the Dockers.

We have some cheap new kids on the block as well and after kicking six goals and scoring 92 in the SANFL last weekend, Dylan Williams (MID/FWD, $170,000) will debut for Port. Williams was selected at pick No. 23 in the NAB AFL Draft in 2019 and will play Sydney at home, on Saturday night.

Standing at 206cm, Sampson Ryan (RUC, $192,000) plays his first game for the Tigers. Ryan's job security could be a concern, however, he has averaged 74 in last three games in the VFL.

Best Scores So Far

The Brisbane and Geelong game was played out on Thursday night and the top scorers were…

142 – Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $767,000)

115 – Oscar McInerney (RUC, $517,000)

112 – Cameron Guthrie (MID, $835,000)

106 – Lachie Neale (MID, $728,000)

97 – Daniel Rich (DEF, $694,000)

The biggest news from the match was a shoulder injury to Lachie Neale (MID, $728,000) in the first quarter. Neale looked clearly restricted by the injury but fought on strong, tackling his way to 106. His fitness will still need to be monitored over the coming week. Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $767,000) was simply outstanding as he registered a triple-double with 24 disposals, 10 marks and 12 tackles for his season-high 142.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 15 All three of our experts are bringing in a dual-position Magpie this week.

Roy's Best Buys

With their byes done and dusted, here are Roy's best buys for round 15.

Scott Pendlebury (MID/FWD, $592,000) – Coming off scores of 98 and 104, Pendlebury is as cheap as he has ever been, and can be selected as a forward.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Nick Haynes (DEF, $512,000) – Haynes has now taken 24 marks in the last two weeks and proved he was back to his best with 107 last week.

Brad Crouch (MID, $744,000) – Sitting in less than three per cent of teams, Crouch has been on fire averaging 123 in his last three games.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break-down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Dylan Williams (MID/FWD, $170,000) – 9.5k

(MID/FWD, $170,000) – 9.5k Scott Pendlebury (MID/FWD, $592,000) – 9.2k

(MID/FWD, $592,000) – 9.2k Joel Amartey (RUC/FWD, $261,000) – 8.1k

(RUC/FWD, $261,000) – 8.1k Brandon Walker (DEF, $191,000) – 3.7k

(DEF, $191,000) – 3.7k Luke Edwards (MID, $241,000)– 2.8k

As coaches search for cheap downgrade options this week, others are after a 16-year veteran in Scott Pendlebury (MID/FWD, $592,000). Pendlebury has been a Fantasy star for many years and for the first time in a long time, he can now be selected under $600k and in the forward line.

Most traded out

Mitch Duncan (MID, $714,000) – 5.3

(MID, $714,000) – 5.3 Lachlan Jones (DEF, $333,000) – 4.9k

(DEF, $333,000) – 4.9k Matt Flynn (RUC, $505,000) – 4.6k

(RUC, $505,000) – 4.6k Tom Powell (MID/FWD, $450,000) – 3.8k

(MID/FWD, $450,000) – 3.8k Tom Phillips (MID/FWD, $524,000) – 3.1k

Sometimes in AFL Fantasy, the luck just isn't on your side and for the coaches of Mitch Duncan (MID, $714,000) and Lachlan Jones (DEF, $333,000), they know this better than others. Injuries to these popular players have Fantasy coaches hoping for better luck as the season rolls on. Time is up for Tom Powell (MID/FWD, $450,000) who has been "managed" by the Kangaroos. He has been a great cash cow this year, but now must be traded.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Touk Miller v Kangaroos

Miller is coming off scores of 122, 130 and 160. When he played the Kangaroos earlier this year he even pumped out another 130 that day. Last week, Lyons (161), McCluggage (118) and Neale (111) all dominated North Melbourne and so will Miller.

No. 2 – Tim Taranto v Hawthorn

Even though the game is now at the MCG, Taranto won't mind as he returns to a ground he has averaged 125 on in his last three games. The Hawks are giving up the most points at the moment and they meet an inform Taranto who has averaged 125 in his last seven this year.

No. 3 – Aaron Hall v Gold Coast

Since returning from his concussion in round seven, Hall has averaged 122. He returns to Hobart where he has scored 98, 133 and 143 this year.

No. 4 – Max Gawn v Essendon

In his four games leading into his bye, Gawn was averaging 119. He has scored 104, 107 and 135 in his last games against the Bombers and meets Sam Draper on Saturday night.

No. 5 – Josh Kelly v Hawthorn

Kelly goes for his eighth straight 100+ score this week and plays the Hawks who he scored 145 against last year and 115, 107 and 136 prior to that.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.