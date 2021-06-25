Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

ZACH Merrett is off the table … so where do clubs who were chasing him look now?

Is it at an out-of-contract Docker? Or a free agent Giant? Or is there an underrated Kangaroo and unheralded Swan worth chasing?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team look at the market of midfielders available in the trade and free agency window this season now that Merrett has re-signed with Essendon, and what the clubs who were keen on the gun ball-getter should do next.

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news out of round 14 – and some of the not so big.

In this episode...

2:50 – Who wins this week's blockbuster between Brisbane and Geelong?

6:00 – Will David Teague be coaching Carlton next year?

11:00 – This week's NAB AFL Rising Star is announced.

14:00 – Where will clubs who were chasing Zach Merrett centre their focus now?

19:00 – What can fix Gold Coast's woes? The guys give their take on the out-of-form Suns.

21:30 – How will West Coast approach this year's trade period with its hands tied?

25:15 – One of our favourite segments 'Things That Should Happen' is back.

28:40 – Which first-year draftees could be shaping for late-season debuts.

30:40 – Greater Western Sydney young star Tom Green joins the show to chat about his start to the season and his rising Twitter profile.

39:10 – The team discuss the Swans' list build and what they need next.