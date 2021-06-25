ST KILDA has lost Jack Billings as a late withdrawal in the lead-up to Friday night’s clash with Richmond.
The Saints were named as selected one hour out from the MCG contest, with Nick Coffield their substitute.
However moments before the game Billings was ruled out, with Coffield replacing him in the line-up.
Debutant Leo Connolly was named as the Saints’ new medical substitute.
Billings has been battling a plantar fascia injury in his foot in recent weeks, requiring injections to get through games.
The former No.3 pick is a restricted free agent at the end of this season.
Richmond v St Kilda at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Nil
St Kilda: Jack Billings replaced in selected side by Nick Coffield
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Rhyan Mansell
St Kilda: Leo Connolly