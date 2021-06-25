ST KILDA is looking to salvage what's left of its season, while Richmond will try to kick its premiership defence up a notch when the two sides meet under Friday night lights at the MCG.

The Saints are out for redemption after a heartbreaking loss against Adelaide before their bye, while the Tigers were overrun by the Eagles in the dying seconds of their round 13 game.

>>NO LATE CHANGES

>>MEDICAL SUBS: Rhyan Mansell (Richmond) and Nick Coffield (St Kilda)

FOLLOW IT LIVE Tigers v Saints

They say a week's a long time in football, so who knows what two weeks will have done for the two sides fresh off a bye round.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R15: Richmond v St Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and Saints at the MCG

After a month on the road, the Tigers are back on their home deck, with the prospect of facing the reigning premiers at the MCG a daunting task for the underperforming Saints.

Sitting at eighth on the ladder with a 7-6 record, the Tigers will be looking to reestablish themselves as the Kings of the Jungle while the Saints have to win in order to keep their very faint finals chance alive.

The Saints will welcome back No.1 ruckman Rowan Marshall, while Seb Ross and Tim Membrey have returned from parental leave. Nick Coffield, Paul Hunter and Jack Lonie have all been omitted.

The Tigers will unveil 206cm tall ruckman Samson Ryan, while premiership pair Josh Caddy and Daniel Rioli have been omitted.