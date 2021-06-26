FREMANTLE has been dealt a massive blow ahead of Saturday's match against Collingwood with skipper Nat Fyfe a late out.

Fyfe has failed to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered three weeks ago and has been replaced in the selected side by Brett Bewley.

The Pies are unchanged for what will be Robert Harvey's first match as interim coach.

PIES v DOCKERS Follow it live

Harvey is in a two-month auditioning role to stake his claim for the senior coaching position and officially fill the big shoes left by Nathan Buckley.

Harvey has already made his intentions clear, saying he wants his team to be more offensively minded and by picking forward/ruck Mason Cox who hasn't played since round four.

Match Previews R15: Collingwood v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the clash between the Magpies and Dockers at Marvel Stadium

The Pies sent Buckley off in style in round 13, defeating ladder-leader Melbourne by 17 points in the Queen's Birthday clash, and will be looking to keep the momentum going.

The Dockers managed a win against the lacklustre Suns before the bye, with a top-eight spot within reach if they get the job done against the Pies.

Collingwood v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe (shoulder) replaced in selected side by Brett Bewley

MEDICAL SUBS

Collingwood: Callum Brown

Fremantle: Mitch Crowden

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi

Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini