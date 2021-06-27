GREATER Western Sydney will look to continue its push for the top eight when it takes on Hawthorn at the MCG this afternoon.

The Giants are coming off a big win over Carlton last week, while the 17th-placed Hawks narrowly fell to Essendon.

But while some pundits might normally pencil this in as a comfortable win for the Giants, things won't be so simple after the game was relocated to the home of football in Melbourne due to Sydney's COVID-19 outbreak.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Toby's villain image make-over, message to ex-mates GWS star Toby Greene speaks to Damian Barrett ahead of the Giants' round 15 clash with Hawthorn at the MCG

The Hawks have an excellent record against the Giants at the 'G, winning their three clashes there by 162 points (2012), seven points (2014) and 33 points (2019).

If there's one man standing in the way of extending that run, it's Toby Greene.

GIANTS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

The superstar forward was in brilliant touch against the Blues, booting four goals including a monster torp that sailed over 67 metres.

The Giants will spend at least the next fortnight in the Victorian capital, with games against the Hawks and Demons to come.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Giants superstar does it again with mammoth torp Toby Greene has launched an enormous torp after the quarter-time siren to further extend his side's lead

Hawthorn fans will get their first look at highly rated defender Denver Grainger-Barras, who was taken at pick No.6 in last year's NAB AFL Draft.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form in the VFL and will become the eighth debutant for the Hawks in 2021.

James Worpel and Kyle Hartigan return from suspension, but Jarman Impey is out of the clash after injuring his ankle at training during the week.

The Giants have made one change, with forward Brent Daniels returning and replacing young midfielder Tom Green, who has been omitted.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R15: GWS Giants v Hawthorn Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the GWS Giants and Hawks at the MCG

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Greater Western Sydney: Lachie Ash

Hawthorn: Shaun Burgoyne