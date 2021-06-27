GREATER Western Sydney will look to continue its push for the top eight when it takes on Hawthorn at the MCG this afternoon.
The Giants are coming off a big win over Carlton last week, while the 17th-placed Hawks narrowly fell to Essendon.
But while some pundits might normally pencil this in as a comfortable win for the Giants, things won't be so simple after the game was relocated to the home of football in Melbourne due to Sydney's COVID-19 outbreak.
The Hawks have an excellent record against the Giants at the 'G, winning their three clashes there by 162 points (2012), seven points (2014) and 33 points (2019).
If there's one man standing in the way of extending that run, it's Toby Greene.
The superstar forward was in brilliant touch against the Blues, booting four goals including a monster torp that sailed over 67 metres.
The Giants will spend at least the next fortnight in the Victorian capital, with games against the Hawks and Demons to come.
Hawthorn fans will get their first look at highly rated defender Denver Grainger-Barras, who was taken at pick No.6 in last year's NAB AFL Draft.
The 19-year-old has been in impressive form in the VFL and will become the eighth debutant for the Hawks in 2021.
James Worpel and Kyle Hartigan return from suspension, but Jarman Impey is out of the clash after injuring his ankle at training during the week.
The Giants have made one change, with forward Brent Daniels returning and replacing young midfielder Tom Green, who has been omitted.
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Lachie Ash
Hawthorn: Shaun Burgoyne