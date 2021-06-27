Bailey Smith and Tim Kelly come to grips in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast coach Adam Simpson has insisted star midfielder Tim Kelly and captain Luke Shuey were ready to return from injury after the gun pair failed to fire in a midfield demolition against the Western Bulldogs.

The Eagles slipped to seventh and took a significant percentage hit in their heaviest home defeat at Optus Stadium, falling two games adrift of the top four ahead of a clash against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.

Kelly was quiet in his return from a knee injury, failing to lay a tackle and finishing with 14 disposals, while Shuey had 20 touches and five clearances in his first game back from a long-term hamstring injury.

They were part of a group that lost the clearances 29-44 and contested ball 121-151, with Simpson pointing to work-rate rather than fitness as the cause of the midfield bashing.

"There's no excuse. They were ready to play. We got outworked in the first quarter," Simpson said.

"Fair enough the last 15 minutes, but I don't think our boys will be putting up their hands to say we were underdone and that's why we lost.

"We got out-worked in the midfield and out-hunted, and we didn't handle it well enough.

"We picked a side we thought could win and we didn't beat what we knew was coming."

The Eagles have missed the top four on percentage for the past two seasons and took a 5.3 per cent hit on Sunday night with the 55-point loss.

It was a blow that left the 8-6 Eagles well short of their stated aim of first securing a top eight spot before then worrying about the top four.

"Our goal at the start of the year was to qualify for finals as quick as we can, and at the moment we’re nowhere near that," Simpson said.

"We know what’s in front of us. The percentage is not where we need it to be, but the wins are the main ones.

"At the moment we’re still in the eight, so we’re still in the hunt and we’re still up for the fight."

Simpson said the empty stands were no excuse for his team after a late decision from the Western Australian Government on Sunday to lock crowds out due to a COVID-19 case in Perth.

The coach said a stint on the road would not worry his team if the situation in WA escalates.

"Honestly, I think all those issues and challenges about how to handle it, they’re in the past. Just tell us what we’re doing, and we’ll do it," Simpson said.

The Bulldogs spent the week in hotel quarantine ahead of Sunday's clash and coach Luke Beveridge was proud of his team's ability to emerge and bring an "unrelenting" approach to Optus Stadium.

"We left some scores out there in the first half and kicked a lot of points, and sometimes that can break your heart, but we didn't let up," the coach said.

"Across the board, everyone played critical roles in the performance and, as much as there were some standout performances, it was an even contribution from all and sundry."

Marcus Bontempelli was the star with 29 disposals (17 contested), 10 clearances and three goals, including a brilliant snap running towards the boundary in the final quarter.

Beveridge said the Brownlow Medal favourite had been "unbelievable" this season, leading a midfield that has been flexible as it waits for Adam Treloar and Josh Dunkley to return from injury.

"We're asking players to play important roles," he said.

"Each week is a new challenge and teams we're coming up against we have played before, and the ones we beat will be looking for retribution.

"(Bontempelli) kicked three today, which puts him in the 20s as far as goals from a midfielder. It was another brilliant performance from him."

Beveridge said defender Ryan Gardner had suffered damage to either his AC or SC joint, but it was too early to identify if he needed surgery.

The courageous 24-year-old was injured in a collision with West Coast champion Josh Kennedy in the third quarter.