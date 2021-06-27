ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks fears captain Rory Sloane could miss the rest of the season with a finger injury.

Sloane suffered a "high-grade tendon injury" during Sunday's 10-point loss to Carlton, but managed to play the match out.

Nicks said it appeared similar to the problem suffered by youngster Lachlan Gollant earlier in the season that forced him to undergo surgery and spend a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

"To be honest we're a bit concerned," Nicks said.

"We're not exactly sure yet, we'll have to get it scanned and checked out, but it looks like there's a possibility we'll miss him for a while."

When asked if he thought it could spell the end of 2021 for Sloane, the Adelaide coach was direct.

"That's the fear at the moment if it's the same injury," he said.

"It's one of those injuries that takes time.

"We won't jump to that conclusion yet, but we'll wait and see what comes from it."

The news completed a disappointing day for the Crows, who kicked 2.6 before Carlton had even scored, then watched the Blues kick 10 of the next 12 goals to take a stranglehold on the game.

Nicks said he was pleased with his team's second-half fightback, but the overall emotion was frustration after conceding eight goals in the second quarter.

Meanwhile Carlton coach David Teague was a little more upbeat about injuries suffered by two of his veterans in the much-needed victory.

He said Marc Murphy, who was subbed out in the first quarter, had a "minor" calf injury, while Eddie Betts jarred his hip before playing the game out.

Betts was having a huge impact before diving for a third-quarter mark and landing awkwardly. He left the field and returned shortly after, finishing with three goals.

Teague conceded there was doubt over the small forward's availability for next week's match against Fremantle.

"It'll probably depend on how he pulls up, but hopefully the fact he came back on and finished the game (suggests) he'll be right next week," Teague said.

After a week of scrutiny for his team, the Carlton coach was pleased with their response, particularly the run-and-gun second quarter.

"You don't expect to play like that all the time," he said.

"I thought we were better balanced around the contest, we weren't all inside trying to win it.

"Then our ability to go quickly or use our free player was as well as we've done it in a long time."