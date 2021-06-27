The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round 15 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges Laid:

Cameron Zurhaar, North Melbourne, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Zac Smith, Gold Coast SUNS during the first quarter of the Round 15 match between North Melbourne and the Gold Coast SUNS, played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday, June 26, 2021.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Lance Franklin, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Forceful Front-On Contact against Jarrod Lienert, Port Adelaide during the first quarter of the Round 15 match between Port Adelaide and the Sydney Swans, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.