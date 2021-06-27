IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round of football.
In this episode ...
0:24 – The new COVID challenges the AFL is facing
2:30 – Which upcoming games are most likely to be affected
6:47 – The Buddy Show ... he's still got it
7:54 – The race for the top eight
8:57 – West Coast's 'flakiness' has returned
10:51 – Can Richmond match it with the best in 2021?
12:49 – Brisbane is the real deal
13:59 – Bont's Bulldogs ... surely he's going to win the Brownlow