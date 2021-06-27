AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round of football.

In this episode ...

- Is a condensed fixture coming with all the latest COVID uncertainty?

- A hub option is a last resort ... but it is looming

- There is a troublesome three in the top eight

- The Tigers got lucky with GWS not getting it done against Hawks

- West Coast's 'flakiness' has returned

>> START LISTENING NOW

In this episode ...

0:24 – The new COVID challenges the AFL is facing

2:30 – Which upcoming games are most likely to be affected

6:47 – The Buddy Show ... he's still got it

7:54 – The race for the top eight

8:57 – West Coast's 'flakiness' has returned

10:51 – Can Richmond match it with the best in 2021?

12:49 – Brisbane is the real deal

13:59 – Bont's Bulldogs ... surely he's going to win the Brownlow