IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 15 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Brisbane Lions v Geelong

Centre bounces: 22

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Lachie Neale

106

89%

21

95%

Oscar McInerney

115

86%

19

86%

Jarryd Lyons

91

80%

17

77%

Deven Robertson

67

63%

9

41%

Zac Bailey

72

86%

8

36%

Dayne Zorko

142

78%

7

32%

Hugh McCluggage

66

84%

4

18%

Joe Daniher

86

92%

3

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (7), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Joel Selwood

49

71%

16

73%

Esava Ratugolea

31

74%

15

68%

Cameron Guthrie

112

75%

15

68%

Mark O'Connor

60

71%

15

68%

Brandan Parfitt

91

73%

11

50%

Patrick Dangerfield

94

83%

7

32%

Mark Blicavs

78

78%

7

32%

Luke Dahlhaus

26

73%

1

5%

Sam Menegola

58

87%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 5 (4), Tom Stewart 4 (4), Isaac Smith 3 (2), Lachie Henderson 3 (2), Cameron Guthrie 1 (1).

Richmond v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 15

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Trent Cotchin

72

72%

11

73%

Dustin Martin

88

91%

11

73%

Dion Prestia

67

79%

10

67%

Callum Coleman-Jones

56

89%

8

53%

Shai Bolton

50

69%

6

40%

Mabior Chol

55

66%

6

40%

Shane Edwards

61

93%

4

27%

Jack Graham

85

85%

3

20%

Samson Ryan

-2

55%

1

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 3 (3), Jayden Short 2 (2), Bachar Houli 2 (1), Rhyan Mansell 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Steele

114

85%

13

87%

Luke Dunstan

99

87%

12

80%

Brad Crouch

104

76%

10

67%

Ryan Byrnes

68

76%

9

60%

Paddy Ryder

89

66%

8

53%

Rowan Marshall

43

65%

7

47%

Sebastian Ross

83

83%

1

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Bradley Hill 3 (3), Dougal Howard 2 (2), Jimmy Webster (2 (2), Jack Sinclair 2 (1).

Collingwood v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 30

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Scott Pendlebury

85

79%

27

90%

Taylor Adams

116

85%

26

87%

Brodie Grundy

118

79%

25

83%

Jack Crisp

110

79%

19

63%

Jamie Elliott

54

86%

9

30%

Josh Daicos

63

81%

8

27%

Darcy Cameron

84

71%

5

17%

Callum L. Brown

43

63%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 4 (3), Chris Mayne 2 (2), Jordan Roughead 1 (1).

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sean Darcy

64

83%

28

93%

Caleb Serong

42

73%

24

80%

David Mundy

97

75%

21

70%

Adam Cerra

56

80%

21

70%

Andrew Brayshaw

92

71%

18

60%

Michael Walters

44

79%

6

20%

Rory Lobb

87

100%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (3), Nathan Wilson 3 (3)

North Melbourne v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 22

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

110

82%

18

82%

Todd Goldstein

119

87%

16

73%

Ben Cunnington

112

80%

15

68%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

85

82%

12

55%

Will Phillips

62

65%

9

41%

Tarryn Thomas

59

73%

8

36%

Tristan Xerri

37

93%

6

27%

Jaidyn Stephenson

99

83%

4

18%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (6), Aaron Hall 3 (2).

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Matt Rowell

57

82%

17

77%

Zac Smith

72

72%

16

73%

Touk Miller

112

83%

16

73%

Hugh Greenwood

93

76%

13

59%

Noah Anderson

49

59%

10

45%

Sam Day

49

81%

6

27%

Izak Rankine

30

80%

5

23%

Sam Flanders

82

76%

4

18%

Ben Ainsworth

69

74%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 7 (7), Wil Powell 5 (2), Jack Bowes 4 (4), Oleg Markov 2 (2).

Port Adelaide v Sydney

Centre bounces: 26

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Scott Lycett

103

86%

22

85%

Ollie Wines

96

80%

21

81%

Karl Amon

70

81%

18

69%

Travis Boak

119

84%

16

62%

Willem Drew

84

69%

16

62%

Sam Powell-Pepper

63

68%

5

19%

Charlie Dixon

80

88%

4

15%

Connor Rozee

54

87%

1

4%

Dan Houston

97

85%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 3 (3), Trent McKenzie 3 (3), Tom Jonas 3 (2), Jarrod Lienert 2 (2).

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Callum Mills

111

81%

22

85%

Tom Hickey

66

79%

21

81%

Luke Parker

108

90%

19

73%

George Hewett

58

85%

14

54%

Josh P. Kennedy

58

72%

10

38%

Oliver Florent

43

68%

6

23%

James Rowbottom

79

60%

6

23%

Joel Amartey

39

67%

5

19%

Justin McInerney

75

90%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Dane Rampe 2 (2), Harry Cunningham 1 (1), Jordan Dawson 1 (1).

Essendon v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 19

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sam Draper

39

77%

18

95%

Darcy Parish

115

87%

18

95%

Zach Merrett

153

86%

17

89%

Jake Stringer

97

84%

16

84%

Kyle Langford

114

85%

5

26%

Peter Wright

56

68%

1

5%

Devon Smith

69

76%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 8 (8), Mason Redman 4 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Christian Petracca

113

91%

17

89%

Clayton Oliver

93

87%

15

79%

Max Gawn

97

95%

15

79%

Jack Viney

73

74%

14

74%

James Harmes

82

77%

7

37%

Luke Jackson

53

75%

4

21%

James Jordon

92

62%

3

16%

Angus Brayshaw

89

84%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 7 (7), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Christian Salem 1 (1).

GWS Giants v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 28

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jacob Hopper

74

80%

20

71%

Tim Taranto

95

83%

19

68%

Josh Kelly

97

79%

18

64%

Callan Ward

88

75%

15

54%

Matt Flynn

63

73%

13

46%

Kieren Briggs

60

66%

12

43%

Toby Greene

68

89%

8

29%

Matt de Boer

37

78%

4

14%

Jeremy Finlayson

56

84%

3

11%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 7 (6), Harry Perryman 3 (2), Sam Reid 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jaeger O'Meara

80

81%

23

82%

Jonathon Ceglar

82

76%

21

75%

James Worpel

76

80%

20

71%

Tom Mitchell

139

82%

15

54%

Jai Newcombe

64

74%

15

54%

Ben McEvoy

101

89%

7

25%

Chad Wingard

51

53%

6

21%

Luke Breust

40

83%

3

11%

Daniel Howe

111

84%

1

4%

Shaun Burgoyne

26

27%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 3 (2), Blake Hardwick 2 (1), Will Day 1 (1).

West Coast v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 23

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Nic Naitanui

99

73%

18

78%

Jack Redden

105

84%

15

65%

Elliot Yeo

60

76%

15

65%

Luke Shuey

68

62%

13

57%

Tim Kelly

36

84%

12

52%

Dom Sheed

74

84%

11

48%

Oscar Allen

60

83%

5

22%

Andrew Gaff

71

83%

2

9%

Luke Edwards

32

80%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 14 (11), Jeremy McGovern 5 (4), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tim English

95

86%

22

96%

Marcus Bontempelli

135

84%

19

83%

Tom Liberatore

73

74%

18

78%

Bailey Smith

127

88%

17

74%

Jack Macrae

111

80%

15

65%

Josh Bruce

35

87%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 6 (6), Taylor Duryea 1 (1).

Carlton v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 25

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Patrick Cripps

60

85%

21

84%

Tom De Koning

55

82%

21

84%

Ed Curnow

69

83%

16

64%

Sam Walsh

123

92%

13

52%

Matthew Kennedy

93

76%

12

48%

Paddy Dow

77

76%

10

40%

Jack Silvagni

45

75%

4

16%

Jack Martin

68

81%

2

8%

Sam Petrevski-Seton

64

79%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 4 (4), Nic Newman 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Liam Stocker 2 (0), Sam Docherty 1 (0), Jacob Weitering 1 (0), Adam Saad 1 (0).

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

93

93%

25

100%

Rory Laird

115

82%

21

84%

Rory Sloane

71

84%

21

84%

Ben Keays

115

90%

17

68%

Harry Schoenberg

46

69%

13

52%

Paul Seedsman

85

77%

3

12%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 6 (5), Luke Brown 3 (3), David Mackay 2 (1).

