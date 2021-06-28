IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 15 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Brisbane Lions v Geelong
Centre bounces: 22
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Lachie Neale
|
106
|
89%
|
21
|
95%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
115
|
86%
|
19
|
86%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
91
|
80%
|
17
|
77%
|
Deven Robertson
|
67
|
63%
|
9
|
41%
|
Zac Bailey
|
72
|
86%
|
8
|
36%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
142
|
78%
|
7
|
32%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
66
|
84%
|
4
|
18%
|
Joe Daniher
|
86
|
92%
|
3
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (7), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Joel Selwood
|
49
|
71%
|
16
|
73%
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
31
|
74%
|
15
|
68%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
112
|
75%
|
15
|
68%
|
Mark O'Connor
|
60
|
71%
|
15
|
68%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
91
|
73%
|
11
|
50%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
94
|
83%
|
7
|
32%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
78
|
78%
|
7
|
32%
|
Luke Dahlhaus
|
26
|
73%
|
1
|
5%
|
Sam Menegola
|
58
|
87%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 5 (4), Tom Stewart 4 (4), Isaac Smith 3 (2), Lachie Henderson 3 (2), Cameron Guthrie 1 (1).
Richmond v St Kilda
Centre bounces: 15
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
72
|
72%
|
11
|
73%
|
Dustin Martin
|
88
|
91%
|
11
|
73%
|
Dion Prestia
|
67
|
79%
|
10
|
67%
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
56
|
89%
|
8
|
53%
|
Shai Bolton
|
50
|
69%
|
6
|
40%
|
Mabior Chol
|
55
|
66%
|
6
|
40%
|
Shane Edwards
|
61
|
93%
|
4
|
27%
|
Jack Graham
|
85
|
85%
|
3
|
20%
|
Samson Ryan
|
-2
|
55%
|
1
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 3 (3), Jayden Short 2 (2), Bachar Houli 2 (1), Rhyan Mansell 1 (1).
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Steele
|
114
|
85%
|
13
|
87%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
99
|
87%
|
12
|
80%
|
Brad Crouch
|
104
|
76%
|
10
|
67%
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
68
|
76%
|
9
|
60%
|
Paddy Ryder
|
89
|
66%
|
8
|
53%
|
Rowan Marshall
|
43
|
65%
|
7
|
47%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
83
|
83%
|
1
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Bradley Hill 3 (3), Dougal Howard 2 (2), Jimmy Webster (2 (2), Jack Sinclair 2 (1).
Collingwood v Fremantle
Centre bounces: 30
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
85
|
79%
|
27
|
90%
|
Taylor Adams
|
116
|
85%
|
26
|
87%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
118
|
79%
|
25
|
83%
|
Jack Crisp
|
110
|
79%
|
19
|
63%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
54
|
86%
|
9
|
30%
|
Josh Daicos
|
63
|
81%
|
8
|
27%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
84
|
71%
|
5
|
17%
|
Callum L. Brown
|
43
|
63%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 4 (3), Chris Mayne 2 (2), Jordan Roughead 1 (1).
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sean Darcy
|
64
|
83%
|
28
|
93%
|
Caleb Serong
|
42
|
73%
|
24
|
80%
|
David Mundy
|
97
|
75%
|
21
|
70%
|
Adam Cerra
|
56
|
80%
|
21
|
70%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
92
|
71%
|
18
|
60%
|
Michael Walters
|
44
|
79%
|
6
|
20%
|
Rory Lobb
|
87
|
100%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (3), Nathan Wilson 3 (3)
North Melbourne v Gold Coast
Centre bounces: 22
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
110
|
82%
|
18
|
82%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
119
|
87%
|
16
|
73%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
112
|
80%
|
15
|
68%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
85
|
82%
|
12
|
55%
|
Will Phillips
|
62
|
65%
|
9
|
41%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
59
|
73%
|
8
|
36%
|
Tristan Xerri
|
37
|
93%
|
6
|
27%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
99
|
83%
|
4
|
18%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (6), Aaron Hall 3 (2).
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Matt Rowell
|
57
|
82%
|
17
|
77%
|
Zac Smith
|
72
|
72%
|
16
|
73%
|
Touk Miller
|
112
|
83%
|
16
|
73%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
93
|
76%
|
13
|
59%
|
Noah Anderson
|
49
|
59%
|
10
|
45%
|
Sam Day
|
49
|
81%
|
6
|
27%
|
Izak Rankine
|
30
|
80%
|
5
|
23%
|
Sam Flanders
|
82
|
76%
|
4
|
18%
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
69
|
74%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 7 (7), Wil Powell 5 (2), Jack Bowes 4 (4), Oleg Markov 2 (2).
Port Adelaide v Sydney
Centre bounces: 26
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Scott Lycett
|
103
|
86%
|
22
|
85%
|
Ollie Wines
|
96
|
80%
|
21
|
81%
|
Karl Amon
|
70
|
81%
|
18
|
69%
|
Travis Boak
|
119
|
84%
|
16
|
62%
|
Willem Drew
|
84
|
69%
|
16
|
62%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
63
|
68%
|
5
|
19%
|
Charlie Dixon
|
80
|
88%
|
4
|
15%
|
Connor Rozee
|
54
|
87%
|
1
|
4%
|
Dan Houston
|
97
|
85%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 3 (3), Trent McKenzie 3 (3), Tom Jonas 3 (2), Jarrod Lienert 2 (2).
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Callum Mills
|
111
|
81%
|
22
|
85%
|
Tom Hickey
|
66
|
79%
|
21
|
81%
|
Luke Parker
|
108
|
90%
|
19
|
73%
|
George Hewett
|
58
|
85%
|
14
|
54%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
58
|
72%
|
10
|
38%
|
Oliver Florent
|
43
|
68%
|
6
|
23%
|
James Rowbottom
|
79
|
60%
|
6
|
23%
|
Joel Amartey
|
39
|
67%
|
5
|
19%
|
Justin McInerney
|
75
|
90%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Dane Rampe 2 (2), Harry Cunningham 1 (1), Jordan Dawson 1 (1).
Essendon v Melbourne
Centre bounces: 19
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sam Draper
|
39
|
77%
|
18
|
95%
|
Darcy Parish
|
115
|
87%
|
18
|
95%
|
Zach Merrett
|
153
|
86%
|
17
|
89%
|
Jake Stringer
|
97
|
84%
|
16
|
84%
|
Kyle Langford
|
114
|
85%
|
5
|
26%
|
Peter Wright
|
56
|
68%
|
1
|
5%
|
Devon Smith
|
69
|
76%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 8 (8), Mason Redman 4 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Christian Petracca
|
113
|
91%
|
17
|
89%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
93
|
87%
|
15
|
79%
|
Max Gawn
|
97
|
95%
|
15
|
79%
|
Jack Viney
|
73
|
74%
|
14
|
74%
|
James Harmes
|
82
|
77%
|
7
|
37%
|
Luke Jackson
|
53
|
75%
|
4
|
21%
|
James Jordon
|
92
|
62%
|
3
|
16%
|
Angus Brayshaw
|
89
|
84%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 7 (7), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Christian Salem 1 (1).
GWS Giants v Hawthorn
Centre bounces: 28
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
74
|
80%
|
20
|
71%
|
Tim Taranto
|
95
|
83%
|
19
|
68%
|
Josh Kelly
|
97
|
79%
|
18
|
64%
|
Callan Ward
|
88
|
75%
|
15
|
54%
|
Matt Flynn
|
63
|
73%
|
13
|
46%
|
Kieren Briggs
|
60
|
66%
|
12
|
43%
|
Toby Greene
|
68
|
89%
|
8
|
29%
|
Matt de Boer
|
37
|
78%
|
4
|
14%
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
56
|
84%
|
3
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 7 (6), Harry Perryman 3 (2), Sam Reid 1 (1).
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
80
|
81%
|
23
|
82%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
82
|
76%
|
21
|
75%
|
James Worpel
|
76
|
80%
|
20
|
71%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
139
|
82%
|
15
|
54%
|
Jai Newcombe
|
64
|
74%
|
15
|
54%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
101
|
89%
|
7
|
25%
|
Chad Wingard
|
51
|
53%
|
6
|
21%
|
Luke Breust
|
40
|
83%
|
3
|
11%
|
Daniel Howe
|
111
|
84%
|
1
|
4%
|
Shaun Burgoyne
|
26
|
27%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 3 (2), Blake Hardwick 2 (1), Will Day 1 (1).
West Coast v Western Bulldogs
Centre bounces: 23
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
99
|
73%
|
18
|
78%
|
Jack Redden
|
105
|
84%
|
15
|
65%
|
Elliot Yeo
|
60
|
76%
|
15
|
65%
|
Luke Shuey
|
68
|
62%
|
13
|
57%
|
Tim Kelly
|
36
|
84%
|
12
|
52%
|
Dom Sheed
|
74
|
84%
|
11
|
48%
|
Oscar Allen
|
60
|
83%
|
5
|
22%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
71
|
83%
|
2
|
9%
|
Luke Edwards
|
32
|
80%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 14 (11), Jeremy McGovern 5 (4), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tim English
|
95
|
86%
|
22
|
96%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
135
|
84%
|
19
|
83%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
73
|
74%
|
18
|
78%
|
Bailey Smith
|
127
|
88%
|
17
|
74%
|
Jack Macrae
|
111
|
80%
|
15
|
65%
|
Josh Bruce
|
35
|
87%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 6 (6), Taylor Duryea 1 (1).
Carlton v Adelaide
Centre bounces: 25
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
60
|
85%
|
21
|
84%
|
Tom De Koning
|
55
|
82%
|
21
|
84%
|
Ed Curnow
|
69
|
83%
|
16
|
64%
|
Sam Walsh
|
123
|
92%
|
13
|
52%
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
93
|
76%
|
12
|
48%
|
Paddy Dow
|
77
|
76%
|
10
|
40%
|
Jack Silvagni
|
45
|
75%
|
4
|
16%
|
Jack Martin
|
68
|
81%
|
2
|
8%
|
Sam Petrevski-Seton
|
64
|
79%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 4 (4), Nic Newman 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Liam Stocker 2 (0), Sam Docherty 1 (0), Jacob Weitering 1 (0), Adam Saad 1 (0).
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
93
|
93%
|
25
|
100%
|
Rory Laird
|
115
|
82%
|
21
|
84%
|
Rory Sloane
|
71
|
84%
|
21
|
84%
|
Ben Keays
|
115
|
90%
|
17
|
68%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
46
|
69%
|
13
|
52%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
85
|
77%
|
3
|
12%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 6 (5), Luke Brown 3 (3), David Mackay 2 (1).
