IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 15 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Brisbane Lions v Geelong

Centre bounces: 22

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Lachie Neale 106 89% 21 95% Oscar McInerney 115 86% 19 86% Jarryd Lyons 91 80% 17 77% Deven Robertson 67 63% 9 41% Zac Bailey 72 86% 8 36% Dayne Zorko 142 78% 7 32% Hugh McCluggage 66 84% 4 18% Joe Daniher 86 92% 3 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (7), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Joel Selwood 49 71% 16 73% Esava Ratugolea 31 74% 15 68% Cameron Guthrie 112 75% 15 68% Mark O'Connor 60 71% 15 68% Brandan Parfitt 91 73% 11 50% Patrick Dangerfield 94 83% 7 32% Mark Blicavs 78 78% 7 32% Luke Dahlhaus 26 73% 1 5% Sam Menegola 58 87% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 5 (4), Tom Stewart 4 (4), Isaac Smith 3 (2), Lachie Henderson 3 (2), Cameron Guthrie 1 (1).

Richmond v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 15

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Trent Cotchin 72 72% 11 73% Dustin Martin 88 91% 11 73% Dion Prestia 67 79% 10 67% Callum Coleman-Jones 56 89% 8 53% Shai Bolton 50 69% 6 40% Mabior Chol 55 66% 6 40% Shane Edwards 61 93% 4 27% Jack Graham 85 85% 3 20% Samson Ryan -2 55% 1 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 3 (3), Jayden Short 2 (2), Bachar Houli 2 (1), Rhyan Mansell 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Steele 114 85% 13 87% Luke Dunstan 99 87% 12 80% Brad Crouch 104 76% 10 67% Ryan Byrnes 68 76% 9 60% Paddy Ryder 89 66% 8 53% Rowan Marshall 43 65% 7 47% Sebastian Ross 83 83% 1 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Bradley Hill 3 (3), Dougal Howard 2 (2), Jimmy Webster (2 (2), Jack Sinclair 2 (1).

Collingwood v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 30

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Scott Pendlebury 85 79% 27 90% Taylor Adams 116 85% 26 87% Brodie Grundy 118 79% 25 83% Jack Crisp 110 79% 19 63% Jamie Elliott 54 86% 9 30% Josh Daicos 63 81% 8 27% Darcy Cameron 84 71% 5 17% Callum L. Brown 43 63% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 4 (3), Chris Mayne 2 (2), Jordan Roughead 1 (1).

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sean Darcy 64 83% 28 93% Caleb Serong 42 73% 24 80% David Mundy 97 75% 21 70% Adam Cerra 56 80% 21 70% Andrew Brayshaw 92 71% 18 60% Michael Walters 44 79% 6 20% Rory Lobb 87 100% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (3), Nathan Wilson 3 (3)

North Melbourne v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 22

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 110 82% 18 82% Todd Goldstein 119 87% 16 73% Ben Cunnington 112 80% 15 68% Luke Davies-Uniacke 85 82% 12 55% Will Phillips 62 65% 9 41% Tarryn Thomas 59 73% 8 36% Tristan Xerri 37 93% 6 27% Jaidyn Stephenson 99 83% 4 18%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (6), Aaron Hall 3 (2).

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Matt Rowell 57 82% 17 77% Zac Smith 72 72% 16 73% Touk Miller 112 83% 16 73% Hugh Greenwood 93 76% 13 59% Noah Anderson 49 59% 10 45% Sam Day 49 81% 6 27% Izak Rankine 30 80% 5 23% Sam Flanders 82 76% 4 18% Ben Ainsworth 69 74% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 7 (7), Wil Powell 5 (2), Jack Bowes 4 (4), Oleg Markov 2 (2).

Port Adelaide v Sydney

Centre bounces: 26

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Scott Lycett 103 86% 22 85% Ollie Wines 96 80% 21 81% Karl Amon 70 81% 18 69% Travis Boak 119 84% 16 62% Willem Drew 84 69% 16 62% Sam Powell-Pepper 63 68% 5 19% Charlie Dixon 80 88% 4 15% Connor Rozee 54 87% 1 4% Dan Houston 97 85% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 3 (3), Trent McKenzie 3 (3), Tom Jonas 3 (2), Jarrod Lienert 2 (2).

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Callum Mills 111 81% 22 85% Tom Hickey 66 79% 21 81% Luke Parker 108 90% 19 73% George Hewett 58 85% 14 54% Josh P. Kennedy 58 72% 10 38% Oliver Florent 43 68% 6 23% James Rowbottom 79 60% 6 23% Joel Amartey 39 67% 5 19% Justin McInerney 75 90% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Dane Rampe 2 (2), Harry Cunningham 1 (1), Jordan Dawson 1 (1).

Essendon v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 19

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sam Draper 39 77% 18 95% Darcy Parish 115 87% 18 95% Zach Merrett 153 86% 17 89% Jake Stringer 97 84% 16 84% Kyle Langford 114 85% 5 26% Peter Wright 56 68% 1 5% Devon Smith 69 76% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 8 (8), Mason Redman 4 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Christian Petracca 113 91% 17 89% Clayton Oliver 93 87% 15 79% Max Gawn 97 95% 15 79% Jack Viney 73 74% 14 74% James Harmes 82 77% 7 37% Luke Jackson 53 75% 4 21% James Jordon 92 62% 3 16% Angus Brayshaw 89 84% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 7 (7), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Christian Salem 1 (1).

GWS Giants v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 28

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jacob Hopper 74 80% 20 71% Tim Taranto 95 83% 19 68% Josh Kelly 97 79% 18 64% Callan Ward 88 75% 15 54% Matt Flynn 63 73% 13 46% Kieren Briggs 60 66% 12 43% Toby Greene 68 89% 8 29% Matt de Boer 37 78% 4 14% Jeremy Finlayson 56 84% 3 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 7 (6), Harry Perryman 3 (2), Sam Reid 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jaeger O'Meara 80 81% 23 82% Jonathon Ceglar 82 76% 21 75% James Worpel 76 80% 20 71% Tom Mitchell 139 82% 15 54% Jai Newcombe 64 74% 15 54% Ben McEvoy 101 89% 7 25% Chad Wingard 51 53% 6 21% Luke Breust 40 83% 3 11% Daniel Howe 111 84% 1 4% Shaun Burgoyne 26 27% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 3 (2), Blake Hardwick 2 (1), Will Day 1 (1).

West Coast v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 23

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Nic Naitanui 99 73% 18 78% Jack Redden 105 84% 15 65% Elliot Yeo 60 76% 15 65% Luke Shuey 68 62% 13 57% Tim Kelly 36 84% 12 52% Dom Sheed 74 84% 11 48% Oscar Allen 60 83% 5 22% Andrew Gaff 71 83% 2 9% Luke Edwards 32 80% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 14 (11), Jeremy McGovern 5 (4), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tim English 95 86% 22 96% Marcus Bontempelli 135 84% 19 83% Tom Liberatore 73 74% 18 78% Bailey Smith 127 88% 17 74% Jack Macrae 111 80% 15 65% Josh Bruce 35 87% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 6 (6), Taylor Duryea 1 (1).

Carlton v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 25

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Patrick Cripps 60 85% 21 84% Tom De Koning 55 82% 21 84% Ed Curnow 69 83% 16 64% Sam Walsh 123 92% 13 52% Matthew Kennedy 93 76% 12 48% Paddy Dow 77 76% 10 40% Jack Silvagni 45 75% 4 16% Jack Martin 68 81% 2 8% Sam Petrevski-Seton 64 79% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 4 (4), Nic Newman 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Liam Stocker 2 (0), Sam Docherty 1 (0), Jacob Weitering 1 (0), Adam Saad 1 (0).

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 93 93% 25 100% Rory Laird 115 82% 21 84% Rory Sloane 71 84% 21 84% Ben Keays 115 90% 17 68% Harry Schoenberg 46 69% 13 52% Paul Seedsman 85 77% 3 12%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 6 (5), Luke Brown 3 (3), David Mackay 2 (1).

