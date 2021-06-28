TWO clubs have moved on from Jarryd Lyons, but Brisbane won't be making the same mistake as Adelaide and Gold Coast, signing the prolific midfielder to a three-year contract extension.

Lyons had already activated a trigger to keep him at the Gabba next season, but will now be there until at least the end of 2024 after inking a new deal.

The 28-year-old has played all 57 games since joining Brisbane and told AFL.com.au it was "amazing" to secure his future.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lyons sneaks one and lets Dogs know about it Jarryd Lyons snares an important goal for the Lions to keep them in the contest

"It's a big turnaround in where my footy could have been heading all those years ago when I wandered out of Gold Coast," Lyons said.

Lyons was traded by the Crows at the end of 2016 after playing in their semi-final team, and then two years later was delisted by the Suns.

Since then he has been an integral member in Brisbane's drive towards premiership contention, finishing fourth and second in the club's best and fairest, forming a fierce combination around stoppages with Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale.

This season, to date, is his best yet though, averaging 28 disposals and ranked fourth in the AFL for contested possessions and ninth for clearances.

Lyons said he was now fitter and more resilient than ever, as well as a better leader.

It wasn't always that way though, conceded he had a frank discussion with coach Chris Fagan after his first few matches in Brisbane.

"When I started here I had a couple of quiet games in a row and I said to 'Fages' before the Gold Coast game, 'I'm happy if you don't want to pick me this week, I know I haven't been performing that well'," Lyons said.

"He said, 'Don't be stupid, you're in our team, your best is good enough'.

"It showed the character he was and what he saw in me. It was a small thing, but it meant a lot to me and I just wanted to repay him and the club.

"You don't want to be a flash in the pan.

"It's never come easy for me my whole career.

"I want to treat every game like it's my last."