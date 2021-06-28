SYDNEY superstar Lance Franklin "absolutely" needs to change the way he attacks contests, according to coach John Longmire, after the key forward was charged with making forceful front-on contact with a Port Adelaide opponent.

The clash with the Power’s Jarrod Lienert was assessed as careless conduct, low impact, high contact, allowing Franklin to avoid suspension in this case and accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

The incident was not the first time in recent weeks that Franklin has risked the wrath of the MRO, as he was also assessed for making head-high contact with Carton defender Nic Newman in round 11.

On that occasion the 34-year-old’s shoulder made contact with Newman’s face but the MRO determined that there was insufficient force for it to be a reportable offence.

"Absolutely," Longmire said when asked whether he would talk to Franklin about changing the way he approaches contests and his tackling technique.

"It's also about free kicks. When we get the ball in our front half, we don't want to give an easy exit.

"It's a fine balance because we love the way that he attacks the contest, so there is a split-second decision that these guys have to make and even with the most experienced players they don't always get it right."

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Buddy on report for front-on contact Swans superstar Lance Franklin has been placed on report for this high hit on Jarrod Lienert

Franklin has given away more free kicks per game than any other forward this season, with an average of two. He ranks equal thirteenth in the League for average free kicks against, only behind ruckmen like Shane Mumford and inside midfielders like Patrick Cripps.

The Swans again showed that they travel well and can compete with fellow finals contenders away from the SCG, losing to the Power by 10 points after dropping their previous games on the road to Fremantle by two points and Melbourne by nine points.

In all three matches the Swans were in the contest until the dying stages of the game but allowed the opposition to kick the final goal or two and claim victory.

"We still need to find a way to finish off those close ones. We've got to make sure that when we get ourselves into those spots that we're able to capitalise, keep our foot down and score to keep the momentum and the pressure on the opposition," Longmire said.

"That ability to be competitive against a lot of those top eight, top 10 teams has been a real positive to come out of the year and we're still to take that next step.

"That's probably where we are as a team, is to be able to take that next step, to be able to capitalise on giving ourselves an absolute opportunity to match it with some of the best teams in the comp."

Sydney's Lance Franklin evades Port Adelaide's Trent McKenzie during round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans will be able to test themselves against another finals contender on Sunday when they take on West Coast in what is now a home-away-from-home match at GMHBA Stadium.

They will again be without Sam Reid, Chad Warner and Lewis Melican who are still sidelined but will each step up their training this week.

Reid will train for at least a couple more weeks before being considered for selection, especially given his long list of past injuries, while Warner and Melican will look to increase their intensity from next week.