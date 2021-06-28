IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on footy's big issues.
In this episode ...
- Zac Williams in the spotlight after 'essentially slamming Ben Keays' head into the artificial turf': How was it only a one-game ban?
- The WA lockdown and what that means for Fremantle
- Are we watching the emergence of the next superstar forward?
- Levi Greenwood's retirement after ongoing concussion struggles
>> START LISTENING NOW
In this episode ...
0:29 – More states seem unlikely to be able to host AFL football this week
4:07 – Are hubs unavoidable?
6:01 – The 'special talent' of Aaron Naughton
8:37 – Where does the AstroNaught rate among other forwards?
11:56 – Why Zac Williams' ban for a 'malicious' act should have been greater
13:46 – This 'wet-lettuce leaf' doesn’t take the concussion issue seriously enough