Jack Riewoldt marks the ball during the round 12 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at the Gabba on August 17, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's Thursday night clash with Richmond could be moved with the Suns and Brisbane players set to share a chartered flight to Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon.

Marvel Stadium is now one of the options for the Thursday night game but there is a chance the Suns will return to Queensland and play the match at Metricon.

The Queensland teams were told to leave the state in a bid to get ahead of any possible problems with the latest COVID-19 cases.

Lions players got to the Gabba on Tuesday morning but were quickly told to turn around and pack their bags for a flight later that day.

Brisbane is due to play Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Queensland recorded four new locally acquired cases over Sunday and Monday, leading to the South Australian government closing its border.

South-east Queensland has ramped up restrictions following the latest development.

The Lions are unsure how long they will be away, with games scheduled against St Kilda (Gabba), Richmond (MCG) and Hawthorn) MCG) following this weekend.

Earlier in the season Brisbane was forced into a 16-day stay in Melbourne following an outbreak after they boarded a flight to play Geelong in round two.

Meanwhile, North Melbourne will resume training on Tuesday after all players and staff tested returned negative COVID-19 results.



The Roos were caught up in a tier two exposure site at Melbourne Airport on Saturday when they travelled to Tasmania for their clash with Gold Coast and forced to isolate until their test results came back. They received the all-clear on Tuesday morning that all of their players and staff had tested negative.