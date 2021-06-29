Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WHICH club faces the most defining Trade Period later this year?

With eight weeks left in the season and with list managers turning their attentions towards the player movement period, the AFL Exchange crew looks at which sides are facing up to a make-or-break post-season.

The team also analyses at whether Richmond's 'Dimma Dynasty' is over following its big loss to St Kilda, why Fremantle is the best chance to upset the top-eight apple cart and have a laugh about which games they regrettably left early.

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary look at all of the big footy issues in this week's episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the not-so-big – delving into the most significant talking points from round 15 and looking ahead to round 16.

Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts to also ensure that you're up-to-date with every episode of AFL Exchange and to hear the new Thursday edition of Exchange Extra.

You can also buy tickets to the special AFL Exchange live show on July 31 as part of the Melbourne Podcast Festival HERE!

Episode guide ...

3.50 – Are you ready to write off Richmond?

7.00 – Can the Dockers upset the top-eight picture?

10.15 – Which uncontracted Magpies are set to re-sign soon?

12.50 – We crown this week's NAB AFL Rising Star nominee.

15.40 – What does Melbourne's best forward line look like?

18.30 – What games did you regrettably leave early?

26.40 – Which club faces the most defining Trade Period later this year?

31.35 – What are some of the left-field factors to consider with the COVID-19 situation?

39.05 – Which footballers don't suit their jumper numbers?