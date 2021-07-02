ESSENDON heads down the highway to face Geelong at GMHBA Stadium for the first time in 28 years in a Friday night blockbuster.

The last time the Bombers played at the venue was way back in 1993 with young stars James Hird, Joe Misiti, Mark Mercuri, Gavin Wanganeen and Dustin Fletcher in the early stages of their glittering careers.

The 'Baby Bombers' would go on to win the premiership that year, but the Cats triumphed on that day by 32 points thanks to starring performances by Gary Ablett snr, Garry Hocking, Barry Stoneham and John Barnes.

Fast forward to 2021 and the next generation of Baby Bombers will be looking to spring a surprise over an experienced Geelong side to keep in touch with the top eight.

The Cats will be smarting after last week's loss to Brisbane and be desperate to reclaim a spot back in the top four.

Tagger Mark O'Connor has succumbed to injury for the clash, while the Cats have chosen to rest Shaun Higgins and Esava Ratugolea. Gryan Miers and Rhys Stanley come into the side.

The Bombers have made two changes, dropping Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Matt Guelfi, and recalling Tom Cutler and Will Snelling.