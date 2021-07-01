RICHMOND will be looking to kickstart its premiership charge when it faces Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

The match was originally scheduled for Metricon Stadium, but was relocated to Melbourne due the growing COVID outbreak in Queensland.

The Tigers' premiership credentials are in question after last week's shock loss to St Kilda and will need to bank the four points to keep their spot in the top eight.

The defeat was compounded by serious injuries to defenders Nathan Broad and Noah Balta, while gun midfielders Dion Prestia (hamstring) and Kane Lambert (hip/calf) are also also sidelined.

Into the side comes experienced campaigners Tom Lynch and David Astbury, while Jack Ross, Riley Collier-Dawkins and Patrick Naish have also been recalled.

The Suns' season has quickly turned into a disaster with last week's loss to last-placed North Melbourne leaving them with just one win from their past seven.

They will be boosted by the return of co-captain David Swallow, Brayden Fiorini, and defender Sam Collins, with the latter set to resume his rivalry with Lynch after last year's fiery exchange.



But they have already been dealt a body blow before the game, losing young Noah Anderson (hand), ruckman Zac Smith (concussion), and big-bodied mid Hugh Greenwood (managed).