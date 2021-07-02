Zac Bailey celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS the night that sold the Brisbane Lions on Zac Bailey.

Bailey was something of a surprise selection at No.15 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, but has quickly become one of the most exciting young forwards in the competition.

On this week's episode of Road to the Draft, listen as Lions recruiting manager Steve Conole joins the show and gives the inside story on Brisbane's drafting of Bailey and why the Lions were confident they would land the gun youngster.

PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Cal Twomey ranks the 2021 prospects

Plus, Conole traces back to the most important stages of Brisbane's rebuild, the club's plans with its pair of first-round picks this season and what the future holds for 2022 prospect and father-son gun Will Ashcroft.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join the show for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

0:40 – The difficulties of tracking this year's draft pool with the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

3:30 – How deep is the 2021 draft crop?

5:00 – Daicos, Horne or Darcy – who does Conole have at No.1?

8:10 – Which Academy players are on the radar of the Lions this season?

10:05 – How will Brisbane approach the draft with two first-round picks? Could a trade be in the works?

12:30 – The "needs" Brisbane is keen to address this off-season.

14:20 – A deep-dive into the Lions' list build and the secret to rebuilding a team.

17:25 – The night that sold the Lions recruiting team on drafting Zac Bailey in 2017.

22:00 – Behind the trade that the Lions did to land a NAB AFL Rising Star.

24:40 – An update on father-son prospect Will Ashcroft, who shapes as a No.1 pick contender in 2022.