DAMIEN Hardwick says the hunger is still there from Richmond to chase a third straight premiership following its shock 10-point loss to Gold Coast on Thursday night.

The Tigers are likely to be outside the top eight at the end of the round after again looking like a shell of the team that has won three flags in the past four years.

After kicking just two goals against St Kilda last week, Richmond was again lacklustre against the hungry Suns, coughing up turnovers and struggling to contain their opponents' ball movement.

Hardwick conceded his team had lost confidence but said there was still life in their season.

"Our group are very proud," he said.

"We're first to admit we're not playing anywhere near the capacity we think we can and we've got to get better in a lot of facets of our game."

And with just seven matches remaining, it needs to happen quickly.

Hardwick said confidence was a funny thing that could go just as quickly as it could come.

"Confidence is low at the moment," he said.

"When you lack confidence you're one step behind. Instead of being proactive, you react.

"We've just got to build them up and get them better.

"We're not playing our very best footy.

"I've still got a firm belief we're not too far off it, but we certainly have a lot of work to do."

Richmond added some more names to its growing injury list with young ruck-forward Callum Coleman-Jones hobbling off just before half-time with a calf injury.

Veterans Nick Vlastuin and Shane Edwards also left the field at different times but played the game out.

For the Suns it was one of the best wins in club history, but coach Stuart Dew was very much keeping his feet on the ground.

Dew said he was "proud of the group" saying that despite their recent poor form, the players had maintained belief it would turn.

"We came with a plan," he said.

"We've been trying to work on that brand for a while, we've seen it at different parts this year, but that was probably the most complete for this year.

"We've got to bottle what we did tonight and the consistency around it. That's our challenge."

Dew said the injection of on-field leadership from David Swallow and Sam Collins could not be underestimated.

Swallow missed last week with concussion, while Collins has missed three matches with an ankle injury that again appeared to hamper him.

The Suns won without inside midfield bull Hugh Greenwood, who remained on the Gold Coast for the birth of his second child on Wednesday.

"We'll be at the mercy of the (border) rules and see how we go," said Dew when asked on the likelihood of Greenwood returning to play next week.