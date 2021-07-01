THE RUN home could be thrown off course for some finals contenders as the latest series of COVID-19 outbreaks force them to give up valuable home ground advantage.

But history shows it's not all bad news for the clubs relocated to Victoria. We look at where the relocated clubs should be pushing to play while they need a home away from home.

R16 LOCKED IN Nine games in Vic, MCG double-header

ADELAIDE

Preferred venue: Marvel Stadium

Adelaide is hosting Brisbane this week and might call on Marvel Stadium as a home away from home, as it has a surprisingly strong record at the venue with four wins from seven matches since the start of 2018.

They have struggled in their rare appearances at the MCG, losing all three games there in the same period, and have not won at GMHBA Stadium in 11 attempts since 2003.

The Crows have won twice from eight matches away from Adelaide Oval this year, while splitting their six matches at home.

Adelaide's Taylor Walker celebrates a goal against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE

Preferred venue: Marvel Stadium

Brisbane is scheduled to play St Kilda at the Gabba in round 17 but should go into that game full of confidence even if the match is moved to its opponent’s home ground at Marvel Stadium.

The Lions have won their past three matches at the venue and four of five going back to the start of 2019 when they really started to roar again.

They have struggled at other Victorian venues, losing their past nine matches at the MCG, their past 12 at GMHBA Stadium and both games they have played at Mars Stadium in Ballarat, including in round four this year.

But the Lions' away form at all venues is improving and they have four wins from seven matches on the road this season.

Lincoln McCarthy, Zac Bailey and Mitch Robinson celebrate the Lions' post-siren win over Collingwood in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE

Preferred venue: MCG

Fremantle faced a dilemma planning for its clash with Carlton, as it rarely plays at the MCG (eight visits since 2016) or GMHBA Stadium (four visits since 2014), and has a poor record at Marvel Stadium – its win over Collingwood last week came after seven consecutive losses there.

The Blues regularly play at both Melbourne venues and upset Geelong at GMHBA Stadium last year, so the Dockers hoped to drag them out of their comfort zone by moving their clash originally scheduled for Optus Stadium to Launceston until the Tasmanian Government blocked that plan.

The Dockers will need to turn their away form around to continue their push for a spot in the top eight, with only two wins from eight games on the road this year, while using their time in Melbourne as an opportunity to get more experience at the MCG.

Rory Lobb, Michael Walters and Nat Fyfe celebrate Fremantle's win over Collingwood in round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD COAST

Preferred venue: Marvel Stadium

Gold Coast might be well and truly out of finals contention but when their home game against Richmond had to be moved from Metricon Stadium it was a no-brainer to send it to Marvel Stadium.

While the Tigers have won nine of 14 matches at Marvel Stadium since their glorious run started in 2017, coach Damien Hardwick has voiced his displeasure with the venue and their record there doesn’t compare to the 45 wins from 56 matches they’ve enjoyed at the MCG in the same period.

Before Thursday night's game, the Suns have won two from seven at Marvel Stadium since the start of 2018, while their victory over Collingwood at the MCG in round seven came after they lost their two other matches at the venue in the same period. The Suns are yet to win at GMHBA Stadium in seven attempts.

Gold Coast's David Swallow celebrates a goal against Collingwood in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Preferred venue: MCG

The Giants were keen to embrace the bonus opportunity to train and play on the MCG in a 'home' game last week, but will be ruing the cost of the upset loss to Hawthorn on their finals chances.

The loss was the seventh time the Giants have failed to beat the Hawks away from Giants Stadium, while they have won all four clashes between the teams at that home venue.

GWS will be back at the MCG on Saturday, this time as the away team against Melbourne, and hoping to improve on the four wins it has from 10 matches there since the start of 2018.

The Giants have rarely played at Marvel Stadium in the same period, with one win and a draw from five matches there. The Giants also aren’t too familiar with GMHBA Stadium, playing there twice since the start of 2018 but at least claiming the four points in 2019.

Daniel Lloyd, Tim Taranto and Brent Daniels celebrate a goal in the 2019 preliminary final against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE

Preferred venue: MCG

The Power will hope to improve their reasonable record at Marvel Stadium when the Hawks host them there on Saturday, going into the game with three wins in six matches since the start of 2018.

They have a better record at the MCG in the same period, with four wins from six matches, and might fancy their chances at the venue if their round 17 match against Melbourne has to be moved from Adelaide Oval. More experience playing at the MCG might be useful heading into September too.

The Power have one of the better records away from home this season, with four wins from six matches.

Port Adelaide's Xavier Duursma celebrates a goal against Melbourne in round one, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY

Preferred venue: GMHBA Stadium

Sydney and West Coast will both be hoping to get their finals hopes back on track when they clash in a contest that was first fixtured to be played at the SCG, where the Swans have won their past eight meetings going back to 2000.

The Swans will now host the Eagles at GMHBA Stadium, where they are one of the few teams to have a respectable recent record.

While Geelong has turned its home ground into a fortress since 2007, only losing 12 times in 109 matches there in that time, the Swans have left with the four points in three of their past four visits.

Little wonder the Swans were quick to nominate GMHBA Stadium as their preferred ‘home’ venue for the match against their old rivals on Sunday.

The Swans have mostly been competitive away from the SCG this season, and also have four wins from six matches at the MCG and five wins from nine at Marvel Stadium since the start of 2018.

Sydney players celebrate their win over Geelong in round six, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST COAST

Preferred venue: MCG

The Eagles have one of the worst records at GMHBA Stadium, losing their past seven matches there by an average of 65 points and not winning at the venue since 2006.

They would surely prefer to be heading to the MCG to take on the Swans, where the Eagles have won six from eight matches – including a Grand Final – since the start of 2018, or Marvel Stadium where they have won four from six in that time.

The Eagles have only won twice away from Optus Stadium this season from six attempts, beating Hawthorn at the MCG and Carlton at the SCG.