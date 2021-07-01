BEFORE teams even dropped, some big Fantasy news was already on the table.

Lachie Neale (MID, $729,000) injured his shoulder in round 15, but tweaked a calf later in the week which has him in serious doubt for his Saturday afternoon clash against the Crows. Although he has been named to play, a trade plan needs to be in place as the signs are not looking good.

In other news, popular defender Sam Docherty (DEF, $701,000) has undergone ankle surgery and will miss a number of weeks. Docherty has averaged 99 this year and was shaping up as a top-six defender and now must be traded.

Best scores so far

Gold Coast pulled off the upset of the season over Richmond on Thursday night and the top scorers were…

141 – Touk Miller (MID, $900,000)

108 – Ben Ainsworth (FWD, $493,000)

105 – David Swallow (MID, $638,000)

101 – Brandon Ellis (MID, $681,000)

101 – Brayden Fiorini (MID, $639,000)

In a game where the Suns had the top-seven scorers, once again, there was no one better than the mighty Touk Miller (MID, $900,000). Miller dominated with 36 disposals, seven marks and seven tackles for his massive score of 141, which is Miller’s seventh score over 130+ this year.

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round 16.

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $791,000) – After sitting on the sidelines for three weeks, Grundy is back in a big way scoring 118 last weekend.

Nick Haynes (DEF, $556,000) – Haynes has now averaged 99 in his last three games and it’s not too late to get on board, even though he went up $44k last week.

Jordan De Goey (FWD, $515,000) – More midfield time means more points and De Goey has cashed in with previous scores of 106, 78 and 109.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break-down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $251,000) – 8.1k

– 8.1k Leo Connolly (DEF/MID, $189,000) – 6.3k

– 6.3k Brodie Grundy (RUC, $791,000) – 4.1k

– 4.1k Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $806,000) – 3k

– 3k Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $642,000)– 3k

Two uber-premiums make the list this week after Brodie Grundy (RUC, $791,000) returned last weekend with 118. Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $806,000) has now averaged 128 in his last three and Fantasy coaches are happy to pay up for the star who has a juicy match-up this week against the Crows. From the cheap options, Jeremy Sharp (MID, $251,000) was the pick of the bunch and he rewarded those coaches who selected him up nice and early last night with a handy 62.

Most traded out

Sam Docherty (DEF, $701,000) – 8.2k

– 8.2k Caleb Poulter (MID/FWD, $492,000) – 5.7k

– 5.7k Nick Hind (DEF/FWD, $607,000) – 4k

– 4k James Madden (MID/FWD, $284,000) – 3k

– 3k Tom Powell (MID/FWD, $450,000) – 2.5k

It’s time to go for some of the serviceable players who have now peaked in price. Caleb Poulter (MID/FWD, $492,000) is a popular option that coaches are moving on as he is basically a straight swap for De Goey or a downgrade away from Dangerfield or Pendlebury. Nick Hind (DEF/FWD, $607,000) is in the same position. After averaging 69 in his last three, coaches are moving on him targeting, better options for the remainder of the season.

Caleb Poulter of the Magpies celebrates kicking a goal during round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Marcus Bontempelli v Kangaroos

With a lowest score of 120 in his last five games and a run of ten straight 100+ scores, Bontempelli is simply on fire. The Kangaroos are the easiest team for midfielders to score against over the last five weeks and Bontempelli should have a day out.

No.2 – Jack Macrae v Kangaroos

Macrae has averaged 122 at Marvel Stadium this year, coming off previous scores of 147 and 153. In recent weeks we have seen some big scores against the Kangaroos such as Jarryd Lyons (161), Josh Kelly (152) and Luke Dunstan (140) and we’re expecting Macrae to do the same.

No.3 – Tom Mitchell v Port Adelaide

Port is tough to score against but Mitchell hasn’t struggled in the past with previous scores of 135, 145, 118 and 139. Mitchell has been in pig-mode averaging 133 in his last three and is coming off 139 last weekend.

No.4 – Max Gawn v GWS

In round three when Gawn played the Giants, he scored a season-high 135. He scored 97 last week to break his six-game streak of scoring 100+ and should start a new run of tons this week.

No.5 – Tim Taranto v Melbourne

Last week, Merrett (153), Parish (115), Langford (114) and Heppell (107) all dominated Melbourne and now Taranto gets his turn. He scored 127 against the Demons earlier this year and should remain his form on Saturday after a disappointing 95 last weekend.

