ADELAIDE'S all-time leading goalkicker and former captain Taylor Walker has re-signed for next year.

It means his 216-game AFL career will continue into a 15th season as a Crow after he was drafted from Broken Hill in 2007 to fulfil a childhood dream.

The 31-year-old's form has been one of the stories of the season with the key forward currently sitting second in the race for the Coleman Medal with 40 goals from 13 games and equal-first in the competition for score involvements with 115.

"This club has given me more than I could have ever dreamt of and to be able to play on for another season means the world to me," Walker said.

Taylor Walker is well and truly back to his best form with his six-goal display helping the Crows on the way to their second win of the season

"This playing group is a unique group and I come to the club every day wanting to get better personally and wanting to give my experience to the young kids, especially the young forwards.

"Nicksy and the coaches have created an environment that is infectious, hard-working and enjoyable.

"I'm excited by the steps we've taken this season and believe in the direction we are heading so I am excited to be a part of that for a while longer."

Adelaide general manager list management and strategy Justin Reid said having Walker in arguably career-best form and re-signing for 2022 was a huge boost for the club.

"Taylor's record speaks for itself, the most successful goalkicker in club history and a leader on and off the field," Reid said.

"The way he's been able to return to some of his best form this year is a credit to all the coaches and fitness staff but ultimately to him because it's taken a mountain of hard work both physical and mental.

"As well as playing good footy, his role in guiding some of our younger players and helping them develop their own games is invaluable to us."