The AFL wishes to advise of updates to the fixture for Round 16 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season as a result of the evolving COVID-19 situation across the country.

Updates to Round 16:

The Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions match scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval at 4:05pm ACST (4:35pm AEST) on Saturday, July 3 will proceed as planned. The Crows will return to Adelaide tomorrow from Melbourne, and both Clubs and officials involved in the game will abide by travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the South Australian Government. The Lions will fly-in and fly-out of Victoria for the match on Saturday via charter plane.

As communicated earlier today, the Fremantle vs. Carlton match scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium has been relocated to the MCG and will take place in the same timeslot of 7:40pm AEST on Saturday, July 3. As a result, there will be two matches at the MCG on Saturday, July 3. Fremantle vs. Carlton will be ticketed separately to the earlier Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS match with attendees at that earlier match to leave the Stadium at the conclusion of the game. The 'G' will be Covid-safe cleaned between the two games before the gates re-open for ticket holders to the Fremantle vs Carlton match.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said he was pleased to be able to confirm the fixture for these two games on Saturday.

"We are pleased to be able to confirm the Adelaide Crows and Brisbane Lions game will proceed as planned at Adelaide Oval," Mr Auld said.

"The update to the fixture sees Fremantle as the home team when they host Carlton at the MCG on Saturday night after the game was relocated from Optus Stadium. The venue for this match was chosen in consultation with the Fremantle Football Club.

"On behalf of the AFL, we thank everyone in the game for their agility and understanding during what has been a challenging week and for their continued support of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.



"We encourage footy fans from all around Victoria and South Australia to head to the footy this weekend for what promises to be a great round of football."

The AFL will continue to work closely with respective State Governments, all AFL Clubs and other key stakeholders to progress the season while ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount.