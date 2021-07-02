STAR West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo says he can't help but unleash on the club's medical staff on game day, but he understands they are holding him back for his own good.

Yeo spent nine months on the sidelines battling osteitis pubis before making his long-awaited AFL return in round 11.

The 27-year-old is now four matches into his return, but his game time is still being highly managed.

In last week's 55-point loss to the Western Bulldogs when Marcus Bontempelli and company were running rampant, Yeo was restricted to 76 per cent game time.

Bulldogs Tom Liberatore and Jack Macrae scuffle with West Coast's Elliot Yeo. Picture: AFL Photos

Yeo doesn't expect to be back to normal minutes until the back-end of the season, and he knows he needs to manage his frustrations in the meantime.

"It does suck. You want to help the team out as much as you can," Yeo said.

"There's times there where I'm sitting on the bench for a long period of time and it does get frustrating.

"Even though the strength and conditioning staff might cop a few words here and there, I understand they're doing it for the right reasons.

"Things happen in the heat of the moment, but you can't get too hung up on it.

"I'm quite impatient sometimes and not one to sit still too much. I just have to manage those frustrations as much as I can on the bench."

Yeo is still not fully in the clear from osteitis pubis.

"It's one of those injuries where you've got to be very careful and very diligent, it can always come back and it can flare up again," he said.

"So I've got to be very careful with what I do and monitor all of my loads and my training in order to manage it as best as possible."

West Coast players walk from the field after being defeated in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Yeo was part of a midfield group that was mauled by the Bulldogs last week. Luke Shuey (hamstring) and Tim Kelly (knee) were playing their first games back from injury.

The Bulldogs won the clearances 44-29 and contested possessions 151-121.

West Coast's star midfielders are determined to make amends when they take on Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday.

"It was an extremely poor result," Yeo said.

"We've done a review, we know where we let ourselves down and we'll be looking to rectify that.

"We (the midfield group) haven't played all of us together in almost a year, so we are definitely better for the run."