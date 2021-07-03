CAN THE Giants continue their march up the ladder, or will they be crushed by the Demons when the two sides clash at the MCG on Saturday afternoon?

Greater Western Sydney could end the round in the top eight, but will have to knock off ladder-leading Melbourne to do so.

The Demons are one game clear at the top of the table, but will be looking to reassert their standing with the second-placed Bulldogs snapping at their heels.

ALL THE STATS Follow Demons v Giants LIVE when the game begins

The Giants will be looking to bounce back after a loss against Hawthorn last week, as they fight to keep their finals hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Lachie Neale will be a late withdrawal for Brisbane's clash with Adelaide this afternoon.

Neale has been battling a calf niggle through the week and did not depart Melbourne with the rest of his teammates for the match at Adelaide Oval.

Lachie Neale hasn’t flown to Adelaide and will be a late out against the Crows. https://t.co/tR4pGzXoiN — Mitch Cleary (@cleary_mitch) July 3, 2021

Negating Melbourne's powerful midfield will be key for the Giants, who curiously omitted tagger Matt de Boer for the clash.

Shane Mumford is back into GWS's side, along with young gun Tom Green.

The Dees will be without former captain Nathan Jones, who suffered a calf injury during the week after being listed as the emergency sub last round.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R16: Melbourne v GWS Giants Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and the Giants at the MCG

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: Aaron vandenBerg

Greater Western Sydney: Sam Reid