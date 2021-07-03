Hawks fans hold a sign showing their support for Shaun Burgoyne during round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NO LATE changes have been made ahead of Saturday night's games between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide, and Fremantle and Carlton.

Shaun Burgoyne will become just the fifth player to play 400 AFL/VFL games when Hawthorn faces off against his former side Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.

Across town, Fremantle and Carlton will go head-to-head at the MCG, with the game moved from Perth due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Fremantle v Carlton at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Fremantle: Mitch Crowden

Carlton: Matthew Cottrell

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Oliver Hanrahan

Port Adelaide: Martin Frederick

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: Nil

Brisbane: Lachie Neale (calf) replaced in selected side by Rhys Mathieson

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Jackson Hately

Brisbane: Jaxon Prior

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: Aaron vandenBerg

Greater Western Sydney: Sam Reid

