NO LATE changes have been made ahead of Saturday night's games between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide, and Fremantle and Carlton.
Shaun Burgoyne will become just the fifth player to play 400 AFL/VFL games when Hawthorn faces off against his former side Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.
Across town, Fremantle and Carlton will go head-to-head at the MCG, with the game moved from Perth due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Fremantle v Carlton at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Mitch Crowden
Carlton: Matthew Cottrell
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Oliver Hanrahan
Port Adelaide: Martin Frederick
Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
LATE CHANGES
Adelaide: Nil
Brisbane: Lachie Neale (calf) replaced in selected side by Rhys Mathieson
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Jackson Hately
Brisbane: Jaxon Prior
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Melbourne: Aaron vandenBerg
Greater Western Sydney: Sam Reid
