Lachie Neale hurts his shoulder against Geelong in R14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has confirmed that Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale is a late withdrawal for Saturday afternoon's clash against Adelaide.

As first reported by AFL.com.au's Mitch Cleary, the Lions star failed to get on the plane with his teammates for their flight from Melbourne on Saturday morning.

Lachie Neale hasn’t flown to Adelaide and will be a late out against the Crows. https://t.co/tR4pGzXoiN — Mitch Cleary (@cleary_mitch) July 3, 2021

Neale was named in Brisbane's team on Thursday night despite suffering a calf complaint during the week.

It is just the latest injury for the gun midfielder this season. Neale managed a back problem in the early rounds before missing five weeks after undergoing surgery for a syndesmosis injury and last week he hurt his shoulder in a big win over Geelong.

Neale will be replaced in the side by Rhys Mathieson.

Veteran Grant Birchall and Jarrod Berry return to the team in place of the injured James Madden, while Jaxon Prior gets a reprieve as the medical sub.

Adelaide is unchanged from the side named on Thursday, with Jackson Hately the medical sub.

Luke Pedlar will make his debut for the Crows.

Match Previews R16: Adelaide v Brisbane Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and the Lions

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: Nil

Brisbane: Lachie Neale (calf) replaced in selected side by Rhys Mathieson

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Jackson Hately

Brisbane: Jaxon Prior

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: Aaron vandenBerg

Greater Western Sydney: Sam Reid

