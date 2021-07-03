CARLTON has made it two wins in a row and prevented Fremantle from moving into the top eight as the Blues got home 12.8 (80) to 8.16 (64) at the MCG on Saturday night.

While there are still another seven rounds of football ahead, the Dockers would have jumped over Richmond and Greater Western Sydney if they saluted, effectively putting their finals fortunes in their own hands.

Carlton led from the opening minute of the game and sat 23 points up midway through the third term, but Fremantle grabbed the momentum and drew level by the final change.

The Dockers snatched the lead with a behind early in the last, but lost it again minutes later as the Blues held on in a scrappy contest closed out by a sensational Sam Walsh snap with two minutes left on the clock.

More to come

FREMANTLE 0.4 4.8 8.15 8.16 (64)

CARLTON 4.2 7.2 10.3 12.8 (80)