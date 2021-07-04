WEST Coast has suffered a major blow ahead of its must-win clash against Sydney with Andrew Gaff ruled out of Sunday's game.

The Eagles had hoped the champion midfielder would be able to prove his fitness but he was ruled out on Saturday with a hand injury.

Luke Edwards comes into the starting 22 and Brendon Ah Chee has been added to the emergencies.

FOLLOW IT LIVE Swans v Eagles

Coach Adam Simpson spoke of his misfiring midfield after West Coast was soundly defeated by the Western Bulldogs in round 15, and getting the engine room back to its best will only be harder in Gaff's absence.

There are no other late changes for the clash, with Swan James Rowbottom - who was originally out of the team "managed" - and Eagle Jack Petruccelle the subs.

Match Previews R16: Sydney v West Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and the Eagles at GMHBA Stadium

Sydney v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: James Rowbottom

West Coast: Jack Petruccelle