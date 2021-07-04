PREMIERSHIP fancies the Western Bulldogs have been forced into a late change for their round 17 clash against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The second-placed Bulldogs have lost left-footer Ed Richards from their side, with vice-captain Mitch Wallis included for just his fifth game of the season.
The Kangaroos have also made a late change, with defender Kyron Hayden dropping out of the selected side due to hamstring tightness and replaced by fellow youngster Bailey Scott.
Midfielder Patrick Lipinski will start as substitute for the Bulldogs, while debutant Eddie Ford fills that role for North Melbourne.
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Western Bulldogs: Ed Richards replaced in selected side by Mitch Wallis
North Melbourne: Kyron Hayden (hamstring tightness) replaced in selected side by Bailey Scott
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Patrick Lipinski
North Melbourne: Eddie Ford
Collingwood v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Finlay Macrae
St Kilda: Josh Battle
Sydney v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: James Rowbottom
West Coast: Jack Petruccelle