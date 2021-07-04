Bulldog Ed Richards in action against West Coast in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PREMIERSHIP fancies the Western Bulldogs have been forced into a late change for their round 17 clash against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The second-placed Bulldogs have lost left-footer Ed Richards from their side, with vice-captain Mitch Wallis included for just his fifth game of the season.

The Kangaroos have also made a late change, with defender Kyron Hayden dropping out of the selected side due to hamstring tightness and replaced by fellow youngster Bailey Scott.

Midfielder Patrick Lipinski will start as substitute for the Bulldogs, while debutant Eddie Ford fills that role for North Melbourne.

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Western Bulldogs: Ed Richards replaced in selected side by Mitch Wallis

North Melbourne: Kyron Hayden (hamstring tightness) replaced in selected side by Bailey Scott

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Patrick Lipinski

North Melbourne: Eddie Ford

Collingwood v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Collingwood: Finlay Macrae

St Kilda: Josh Battle

Sydney v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: James Rowbottom

West Coast: Jack Petruccelle